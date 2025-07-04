Marvel’s Cancelled ‘Blade’ Reboot Supplied Costume Trove for ‘Sinners’

In a surprising turn of events, the producers of “Sinners” revealed that costumes intended for Marvel’s “Blade” reboot found a new home in their film. This unexpected crossover provides a fascinating backstory to Ryan Coogler’s vampire thriller, showcasing how one project’s halt can become another’s gain. With “Sinners” incorporating these period-appropriate costumes, audiences enjoyed a subtle nod to a Marvel venture that has yet to see the light of day.

An Unexpected Marvel Connection

During a recent conversation with ScreenCrush, “Sinners” producer Sev Ohanian unveiled a unique “easter egg” in the film. The costumes, originally designed for Marvel’s “Blade” reboot, were sourced for “Sinners” after the Marvel project encountered a delay. This collaboration sprang from necessity and opportunity.

Costume designer Ruth Carter, initially working on “Blade,” had assembled a collection of period-appropriate outfits aligning perfectly with the era “Sinners” intended to portray. According to Ohanian, “At one point that movie was going to deal with the past around the same era as ‘Sinners.’ She happened to have a warehouse full of period-appropriate clothes.” When faced with an urgent shoot schedule, Marvel generously allowed “Sinners” to purchase these costumes, bridging two cinematic worlds creatively.

From Marvel’s Shelves to “Sinners”’ Screen

While the film’s main actors donned unique outfits, many background performers appeared in gear initially designed for the unfilmed “Blade” movie. This reuse highlights the complex web of movie productions, where resources can unexpectedly benefit various projects.

“Sinners,” released on April 18, became a notable box office success. It grossed $364 million globally, making it the eighth highest-grossing film of 2025, and it stood out as the sole original title in the top-10 hits not derived from existing intellectual properties.

The Future of Marvel’s “Blade”

Announced in 2019, Marvel’s “Blade” has been in a prolonged development phase. Despite the setback, Mahershala Ali, the actor set to portray the iconic daywalking vampire hunter, remains eager to tackle the role. At the New York premiere of “Jurassic World Rebirth,” Ali expressed his readiness: “Call Marvel,” he encouraged. “Let them know I’m ready.”

This intriguing story of costume repurposing offers a glimpse into the creative and resourceful methods at play within the film industry, providing unexpected links between diverse cinematic projects.