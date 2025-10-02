Mariah Carey Reveals the Truth Behind Eminem Feud and J.Lo Remarks

In a recent interview on *Watch What Happens Live*, Mariah Carey opened up about her long-standing feud with Eminem, her legendary Christmas tune earnings, and her relationship dynamics with Nick Cannon and Jennifer Lopez. The multi-talented artist addressed what sparked the Eminem feud while sharing her thoughts on various topics, revealing insights that fans are eager to hear. With her characteristic wit, Carey tackled questions that dive deep into her past friendships and rivalries, including her infamous “I don’t know her” comment regarding J.Lo.

Unpacking the Eminem Feud

During her appearance on *Watch What Happens Live*, Mariah Carey was asked directly about the origins of her feud with Eminem. Host Andy Cohen posed an inquiry based on claims that Eminem approached her about playing his mother in the film *8 Mile*. Mariah responded thoughtfully, “From what I heard, there is truth to that, but I don’t think he actually… who knows who approached who?” When pressed further about whether this encounter was the catalyst for their ongoing feud, she said, “Umm, no. I mean, maybe. It depends on what he’s thinking. I really don’t care. Like, whatever he’s said, then I’m that, fine. Not really. But that’s a rap lyric.”

This feud has been a focal point in pop culture, as Eminem has referenced Mariah in various tracks. Most notably, his 2009 song “The Warning” included threats to release private recordings, a repercussion of Carey’s own diss track “Obsessed,” showcasing the intricate layers of their turbulence over the years.

Reflections on Nick Cannon

When the conversation shifted to her ex-husband Nick Cannon, Mariah displayed her humor and candidness. In a segment where Andy mentioned Cannon’s $10 million insurance policy on his testicles, she responded with surprise and an eye roll, quipping, “When did this happen?” After a chuckle, she added, “Lord help me… I’ve got to go to the next question,” eliciting laughter from the audience. This moment highlighted their complex history, underscored by mutual respect despite their split.

Mariah’s Musical Legacy

Additionally, Mariah Carey took some time to reflect on her financial success from her iconic holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Andy divulged that the song has garnered a staggering 2 billion streams on Spotify this year—the most for a Christmas song in the platform’s history. Carey humorously noted, “Oh my gosh, are you really going to ask me that question? So gauche,” before confirming that the royalties are indeed “very bountiful.” She expressed gratitude not just for “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” but for her entire Christmas album, emphasizing the joy that comes with creating such timeless music.

Addressing Jennifer Lopez Shade

Lastly, Mariah was quizzed about her infamous “I don’t know her” remark regarding Jennifer Lopez, a phrase that has transcended the internet to become a cultural touchstone. “I mean, the thing is, I was being honest when I said it,” Mariah explained, laughing at the notoriety the statement has accrued. “How can I suddenly know, you know?” she added, showcasing her signature blend of humor and candor. This continues to spark conversations about celebrity rivalries, proving that even lighthearted comments can echo through years of pop culture.

As Mariah Carey embarks on new musical ventures with her 16th studio album, “Here For It All,” her reflections on past conflicts and relationships remain a captivating aspect of her public persona, keeping fans engaged and intrigued by her story.