Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter Star in Astaire Legacy Film

Tom Holland is set to take center stage in the highly anticipated Fred Astaire biopic, joining forces with Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter, who will portray his famous dance partners Adele Astaire and Ginger Rogers, respectively. This Sony project, which remains untitled, will be directed by Paul King and produced by Amy Pascal.

Casting and Character Details

Holland has been cast as the legendary dancer Fred Astaire, with Qualley, known for her roles in “Maid” and “The Substance,” playing his sister Adele, who was also his original dance partner. Carpenter, a Grammy winner, will take on the iconic role of Ginger Rogers, with whom Fred created some of cinema’s most memorable dance moments. Together, Fred and Adele Astaire were prominent figures on Broadway and in London’s West End before Fred became a cinematic star alongside Rogers.

Creative Team and Background

Director Paul King expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “I am thrilled and honored to have been entrusted with telling the story of Fred Astaire and his original dance partner — his big sister Adele — to the big screen.” He highlighted Fred Astaire’s influential legacy in the world of dance, particularly through his collaborations with Rogers, while also noting the challenge of portraying Adele, whose dancing footage has been lost to history. King will direct from a script he co-wrote with Steven Levenson, based on Kathleen Riley’s book “The Astaires: Fred & Adele,” with Riley serving as both a script and story consultant.

Family Support and Legacy

Fred Astaire’s daughter, Ava Astaire McKenzie, and her son, Tyler McKenzie, are lending their support as consultants and co-producers for the film. Ava shared, “I’m delighted to support this endeavor to celebrate the extraordinary careers and enduring legacy of my father and aunt, who were among the biggest musical stars of their era.” She expressed confidence in the creative team to faithfully tell their story, adding, “the story of their partnership both on and off the stage is in the best care.”

Tom Holland’s Commitment and Preparation

Holland, who has been attached to the role for five years, has recently dominated the box office with hits like “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “The Odyssey.” As he gears up for the biopic, he shared, “I’m diving back into the dance studio,” during a recent appearance on “Good Morning America.” Drawing from his early stage experience in “Billy Elliot the Musical” on the West End, Holland aims to perform all of his own dancing for the film, emphasizing his desire to shoot those scenes in one take, reminiscent of Astaire’s own filming style.

Production Details

Holland will not only star in the film but also serves as one of the producers through his banner Billy 17, alongside Pascal and Rachel O’Connor, with Lightbulb Pictures representing Ben Holden and Josh Hyams. The project has also attracted executive producers Harry Holland and Will South, as well as Will Clarke and Andy Mayson from Altitude Films, and Levenson.

Representation

Holland is represented by WME and Sloane Offer, Qualley by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Sloane Offer, Carpenter by Paradigm Talent Agency, Foundation Media Partners, Volara Management, Perlman Management Group, and Goodman Genow, while King is represented by Independent Talent Group, WME, and Davis Law Group.