Margaret Cho Describes Unpleasant Encounter with Ellen DeGeneres

Margaret Cho recently opened up about her interactions with Ellen DeGeneres, reflecting on what she described as a difficult and unusual dynamic between them. During an appearance on The Kelly Mantle Show, Cho revealed that despite their long-standing acquaintance, DeGeneres often treated her as if they were strangers. This revelation adds another layer to the ongoing discussions surrounding Ellen DeGeneres and her interactions with peers and colleagues.

Margaret Cho’s Surprising Encounters

Margaret Cho discussed how Ellen DeGeneres consistently treated her in a “really weird and not nice” manner throughout her career. Cho recalled opening for DeGeneres in the 1980s at comedy clubs. However, whenever she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the 2000s, DeGeneres acted as if they had just met, completely disregarding their history.

“Ellen was really weird and not nice to me for most of my career,” Cho shared. “I opened for her in the 1980s, when she was a headliner in comedy clubs. Later, when I would do her talk show in the 2000s, she would act like we just met.”

Cho humorously remarked, “And I’m like, ‘Bitch, what?’ That’s weird. We go way back. It’s so creepy and weird.”

A Memorable Incident with David Bowie

One particular incident left a lasting impression on Cho. She recounted attending a David Bowie concert dressed in an elaborate “Chinese emperor outfit.” Bowie, appreciating her costume, praised it during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Yet, the compliment didn’t make it to the final broadcast.

According to Cho, a producer, who was also her friend, called her to explain, “I can’t believe she did this, but she cut it out of the show. But you need to know that he was going on and on about your outfit. God said your name. He loves you.” Although unsure if it was a deliberate slight, Cho admitted, “Still, I’m going to take it personally.”

DeGeneres’ Controversial Legacy

Ellen DeGeneres’ reputation faced significant scrutiny in 2020 when BuzzFeed News released reports alleging a toxic work environment at her show, including claims of racism and misconduct by executive producers. These revelations led to the dismissal of three producers and prompted DeGeneres to deliver an on-air apology.

Musician Greyson Chance also criticized DeGeneres, describing her as “manipulative, self-centered, and blatantly opportunistic.” The Ellen DeGeneres Show concluded in 2022 after a 19-year run.

Addressing the controversy, DeGeneres incorporated it into her stand-up routine in her Netflix special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval. She stated, “The Be Kind Girl wasn’t kind — that was the headline. Here’s the problem, I’m a comedian who got a talk show, and I ended the show every day by saying, ‘Be kind to one another.’ Had I ended my show by saying, ‘Go fuck yourselves,’ people would’ve been pleasantly surprised to find out I’m kind.”