Mara Wilson Reflects on the Struggles of Early Stardom

Mara Wilson, the child star known for her memorable roles in beloved films such as Mrs. Doubtfire and Matilda, has shared her reflections on the complexities of early fame. Launching into the spotlight at just six years old, Wilson’s career quickly soared, especially with her iconic portrayal of Matilda in the 1996 adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic. However, in a recent interview with People, she opened up about the emotional challenges that accompanied her rise to stardom.

Living in Matilda’s Shadow

Reflecting on her childhood, Wilson revealed, “I think that when I was younger, sometimes it felt a little difficult. It almost felt as if Matilda were an older sister whose shadow I lived in. People loved Matilda; they didn’t necessarily love Mara.” This sentiment resonates with many young actors who grapple with intense public perception, often differentiated from the roles they portray. Mara Wilson was 8 when she led the 1996 adaptation of Roald Dahl’s children’s classic ‘Matilda’ ( Getty/TriStar Pictures )

A Journey of Self-Acceptance

While Wilson initially felt distancing from her character during her teenage years, her perspective has evolved. “I consider it really an honor,” she stated, acknowledging that the lessons from Matilda have profoundly shaped her. Nevertheless, she recalled struggling with identity, comparing her experiences to those of Carrie Fisher, who also felt merged with her iconic character Princess Leia.

In 2000, after the release of Thomas and the Magic Railroad, Wilson stepped away from mainstream acting for twelve years, citing burnout and adverse industry beauty standards as contributing factors. In a 2023 interview with The Guardian, she reflected on feeling discarded by Hollywood upon reaching puberty and grappling with self-worth intertwined with her perceived beauty. “It affected me for a very long time because I had this Hollywood idea that if you’re not cute anymore, if you’re not beautiful, then you are worthless,” she confessed. Wilson stepped away from mainstream acting in 2000 to focus on writing and leading a normal life ( Getty Images )

Embracing the Journey

Today, Wilson has embraced her past, utilizing her experiences to inspire others. Besides her acting career, she has turned her focus to writing, publishing several works, including her memoirs, Where Am I Now? (2016) and Good Girls Don’t (2023). Additionally, she lends her voice to projects like BoJack Horseman and Big Hero 6: The Series.