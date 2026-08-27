Mandy Moore Reveals Her Plans for Expanding Family with Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore has openly discussed her feelings about expanding her family, revealing a mix of fatigue and acceptance regarding the idea of having more children with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. The couple, who married in 2018, has arrived at a definitive conclusion in their family planning journey.

Mixed Emotions About Motherhood

“On one hand, I’m like, I am so tired, I cannot imagine another baby,” Moore confessed in a recent interview. She acknowledges that she has come to terms with her feelings, stating, “I probably will feel this way for the foreseeable future.” This candid admission reflects a common sentiment among parents who grapple with the demands of raising young children.

Reflections on Family Life

Earlier this year, Moore took to her Instagram Stories to share a moment of reflection during a routine OB-GYN check-up. “I am endlessly grateful for my beautiful family AND there’s a certain sadness knowing I’m done having babies and won’t be pregnant again,” she revealed. This post encapsulates the bittersweet nature of motherhood, as she balances her gratitude with the loss of future pregnancy experiences.

Grateful for the Journey

Despite her mixed feelings about family expansion, Moore expresses deep appreciation for her motherhood journey. Celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a mom of three, she shared on Instagram, “Being a mom is the single greatest gift of my life, and while you’re never off the clock worrying or stressing or planning, the quiet, unmistakable joy triumphs over everything else.” This statement reflects the profound joy that comes with motherhood, outweighing the challenges it presents.