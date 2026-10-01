Macklemore's 'Free Palestine' Tour Sells Out in Record Time

Macklemore‘s commitment to advocating for Palestine has resonated deeply with fans, as evidenced by the immediate sell-out of his upcoming Free Palestine Tour shows in Dublin, Paris, and London. Announced less than a week ago, these concerts reflect his strong stance on a humanitarian issue following his controversial exit from Ed Sheeran’s stadium tour, where he was removed for expressing his support for the Palestinian people during performances.

Rapid Response from Fans

In a heartfelt announcement shared on social media, Macklemore expressed his astonishment at the overwhelming response. “I’m honestly blown away,” he wrote. “We put these shows together fast and in community, believing that musicians can stand in solidarity with Palestine, use the stage to raise funds, and show what collective action can look like. When those in power try to silence our calls for liberation, art will always be a form of resistance.”

Macklemore expressed gratitude towards fans in the three cities, acknowledging their crucial support. He highlighted that the enthusiastic reception to these shows is a clear indication of the global solidarity for a free Palestine, adding, “Lineups coming soon. Can’t wait to be together.”

Event Details and Future Plans

The Free Palestine Tour is set to kick off in Dublin on October 26, followed by performances in Paris on the 29th and London on the 30th. Macklemore indicated that he is working on U.S. dates which will be announced later. Earlier this month, during an appearance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Macklemore had already made headlines by telling the crowd, “A big part of the reason why I wanted to do this tour in the first place is so I could stand up in stadiums like this and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine.” His speech was met with cheers from many attendees, while others reportedly walked out.

Controversial Removal from Ed Sheeran’s Tour

Macklemore’s outspoken views on the Palestinian situation led to his removal from Ed Sheeran’s tour, a decision attributed to Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium. In a public statement, Kraft noted that Macklemore was barred from performing due to “recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community.” Following this, Sheeran continued his tour without support acts in Philadelphia, as all previous openers withdrew in solidarity with Macklemore.

Artists in Solidarity

In light of the tumultuous circumstances surrounding his removal from the Sheeran tour, Macklemore has reached out to fellow artists who have previously demonstrated solidarity with Palestine. In his announcement, he remarked, “Artists who understand that our platforms mean very little if we’re only willing to use them when it’s safe.” The rapper has not yet disclosed specific supporting artists for his upcoming shows, as he is still finalizing details.