Ed Sheeran's Follower Tumble Linked to Macklemore Controversy

Ed Sheeran is facing significant backlash amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the removal of his opening act, Macklemore, from his U.S. tour. This fallout has led to the British singer-songwriter losing nearly half a million followers on Instagram, raising questions about his standing with fans and the implications of his decisions regarding the Gaza conflict.

Controversy Over Macklemore’s Removal

The drama began when Macklemore made pro-Palestine comments during a performance, leading to his removal from Sheeran’s Loop tour. Macklemore alleged that Robert Kraft, CEO of Kraft Group and owner of Gillette Stadium, had personally informed Sheeran that Macklemore would not be allowed to perform at the venue. In response, Sheeran stated he would not engage in public debate regarding the ongoing Gaza war, designating Macklemore’s removal as “the promoter’s decision.”

Reactions and Protests

The decision has been met with outrage, with Macklemore’s withdrawal resulting in other opening acts also stepping back and protests surfacing outside Sheeran’s concerts. During his show on September 19, Sheeran addressed the situation, reading a prepared statement from a teleprompter. “I’ve had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes,” he shared. “I’m so, so sorry. I don’t want to disappoint fans. I cannot hide how I feel about it anymore.”

Sheeran’s Reflections on the Situation

Continuing, he expressed his heartache over the tragedies in Israel and Gaza, labeling both situations as horrific. “What happened in Israel, and at the music festival on October 7 was horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain,” he stated. “What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate.” Despite his attempts at clarification, reactions from fans have been mixed, with some opting to cancel their tickets as a form of protest.

Impact on Social Media Following

As reported by Social Blade, Sheeran’s Instagram account experienced a staggering decline of approximately 150,000 followers on the day he commented on Macklemore’s removal, followed by another 150,000 the next day, and a further 98,000 the day after that. As of September 23, Sheeran’s follower count plummeted to 47.2 million, reflecting a total loss of nearly half a million in just one week.

Reactions from the Music Community

Reactions from fellow artists have varied. Sting noted that Sheeran was in a “difficult dilemma,” while Charlotte Church publicly criticized him during a performance, accusing him of prioritizing “consumerism and capitalism” over moral action. “Whilst he has made millions and has an enormous following, he has an enormous platform to do real good in the world,” Church asserted, adding, “Ed Sheeran, we’re watching you. Free Palestine.”

Comedic Takes and Philanthropic Moves

Sheeran’s situation has drawn humorous commentary as well, including a sketch on Saturday Night Live UK, where he was portrayed as “sitting on the fence” during fictional conflicts between humans and robots. In a move reflecting his commitment to the cause, Macklemore has announced plans to donate $1 million in net earnings from his appearances on Sheeran’s tour to organizations aiding Palestinians, challenging Kraft to match the sum.