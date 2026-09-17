Macklemore Pledges $1 Million for Palestinian Aid, Challenges Kraft

Seattle rapper Macklemore has announced a significant commitment to humanitarian aid, pledging to donate $1 million of his net earnings from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour to organizations supporting Palestinians. His announcement comes in the wake of his reported removal from the tour, an event allegedly influenced by pressure from billionaire Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots. This situation has ignited discussions about artistic expression and humanitarian advocacy amid ongoing conflict in the region.

Macklemore’s Commitment to Palestinian Causes



In a statement released Wednesday, Macklemore emphasized the importance of redirecting attention to the plight of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, stating, “who are still being killed, still living under military occupation, and still fighting for their freedom.” He expressed his intention to distribute his donation to six specific organizations: the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, HEAL Palestine, Gaza Soup Kitchen, Medical Aid for Palestinians, the United Nations Relief Work Agency USA, and Anera. Furthermore, he publicly invited Kraft to match his donation, highlighting a shared responsibility for humanitarian efforts.

Kraft’s Response to Macklemore’s Challenge



Kraft responded to Macklemore’s philanthropic invitation hours later, asserting his commitment to building bridges among people and acknowledging that “all lives are worth protecting.” He mentioned a conversation with Ed Sheeran, indicating he is willing to contribute $2 million to match Macklemore’s donation for humanitarian efforts in the region. Kraft added that he plans to involve other venue owners to multiply support for this cause.

While Kraft has expressed support for initiatives benefiting Palestinians, he has not elaborated on the details of those efforts. His statement comes after controversy surrounding Macklemore’s recent performance at MetLife Stadium, where the rapper expressed solidarity with Palestinians and shared images of devastation from the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Background on Macklemore’s Exit from the Tour



Macklemore’s removal from Sheeran’s tour was influenced by pressure from multiple venues following pro-Israel groups’ criticisms of his comments during a performance. Reports claim Kraft was a driving force behind efforts to have Macklemore removed, allegedly presenting Sheeran with an ultimatum that Macklemore’s continued participation would jeopardize future performances in certain cities.

Kraft confirmed that Macklemore would not perform at Gillette Stadium, citing the rapper’s recent actions and perceived antisemitic rhetoric as factors influencing that decision. Meanwhile, Sheeran expressed frustration over the situation, revealing attempts to find a compromise that ultimately did not materialize. In protest of how Macklemore was treated, fellow performers Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe, and the Irish band Beoga have withdrawn from the tour.

Highlighting Broader Issues



Macklemore underscored that his donation is a means of solidarity, stating, “I want to center the parents carrying their children into hospitals without the basic resources to treat them.” He stressed the importance of supporting those on the front lines—doctors, journalists, and activists—who are risking their lives for the cause. He further noted that while donations are vital, they cannot alone rectify the injustices faced by Palestinians, calling for immediate political change to address the conditions that perpetuate their hardship.

The Loop Tour is scheduled to continue, with the next performance set for September 19 in Philadelphia. The unfolding events around Macklemore’s exit and his subsequent philanthropic pledges have sparked broader conversations about the intersection of arts, activism, and the responsibilities of public figures in addressing humanitarian crises.