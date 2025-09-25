Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Reveal Daughter in New Photo

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s baby girl, Saga Blade, is capturing hearts as the couple shares a new photo, blending family moments with a nod to MGK’s musical success. This snapshot offers an intimate glimpse into their lives post-split, emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting and celebrating milestones together.

Baby Saga Makes Her Debut

The musician, known for his hit song “Lonely Road,” recently shared an adorable photo of Saga Blade, his daughter with former partner Megan Fox. Posted to his Instagram on September 25, the image coincided with the re-release of his 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall. In the photo, the 5-month-old sits peacefully in a pink baby chair, clutching a stuffed animal. She wears a white onesie adorned with a pink guitar, a possible tribute to her father’s musical roots. Respecting their child’s privacy, MGK placed a white heart over Saga’s face.

Navigating Co-Parenting

Despite their December split, 35-year-old Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are dedicated to ensuring that Saga Blade experiences the love and support of both parents. MGK also shares a 16-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, with ex Emma Cannon. The duo has been vocal about their co-parenting journey, aiming to create a positive environment for their children.

Machine Gun Kelly opened up about their relationship on The Jennifer Hudson Show on September 18, stating, “It truly was an epic story of love, pain, and a lot of magic. I had it with a person who is the greatest partner, the greatest partner to have had a child with.”

A New Chapter

The new photo of Saga Blade not only commemorates MGK’s album re-release but also marks a new chapter in his personal life. As he endeavors to balance his career and fatherhood, the picture encapsulates a moment of joy and reflection, showcasing his love for his baby daughter.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s baby girl, Saga Blade, clearly plays a pivotal role in this journey, bringing a sense of unity and focus as the pair navigates the complexities of modern family dynamics.