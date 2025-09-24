Lucy Dacus and Young Miko Join Billie Eilish’s Exciting Tour

In a thrilling development for music fans, Billie Eilish‘s “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour returns to the U.S., now featuring an exciting lineup of special guests. Headlined by Lucy Dacus and Young Miko, this series of performances promises to deliver an unforgettable experience as these artists join Eilish on select dates, alongside others like Tom Odell and Men I Trust. This collaboration brings a fresh dynamic to the tour, enriching it with a diverse range of musical styles and talents.

## Special Guests Illuminate the Tour

The “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour takes on a new dimension with Lucy Dacus and Young Miko joining Billie Eilish. Dacus is set to perform at the Phoenix shows on November 18 and 19, and will also share the stage with Eilish in San Francisco on November 22 and 23. Meanwhile, Young Miko, the Puerto Rican sensation, will grace a number of stops, opening for Eilish from October 14 to October 26 in cities such as Orlando, Philadelphia, and Long Island.

Other notable acts include Men I Trust, performing in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Austin in November, as well as Tom Odell, who will kick off a trio of performances in Miami starting October 9.

## A Tour with a Cause

Bille Eilish, known for her environmental advocacy, continues to align her “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour with important causes. Collaborating with Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange program, the concerts aim to prevent ticket scalping by allowing fans to buy and resell tickets at original prices, thus keeping the event accessible. Furthermore, she is donating $1 from each ticket sold to Reverb, supporting initiatives to combat food insecurity and tackle climate change.

## Continuation from a Successful Year

Eilish previously toured North America last fall with an impressive lineup of openers, including Towa Bird, Nat & Alex Wolff, the Marías, and Ashnikko. After completing a successful 36-show run, she ventured to Australia and Europe, further solidifying her global appeal.

## Music with a Message

Billie Eilish’s commitment to meaningful artistry stands out, as reflected in her recent “Hit Me Hard and Soft” album, which debuted in May 2024. The album features tracks like “Wildflower,” “Birds of a Feather,” and “Chihiro.” Eilish describes this release as a personal and artistic renaissance. “This album, to me, feels like a way to restart, in terms of my sharing,” she explained.

With her powerful messages and captivating performances, the “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour promises to leave a lasting impact, both musically and socially.