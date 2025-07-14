Louis C.K. and Margaret Cho to Headline Comedy Festival

The highly anticipated New York Comedy Festival is back, promising a stellar lineup and a plethora of laughs with renowned names like Louis C.K., Margaret Cho, and a special ‘Strangers With Candy’ reunion. Known for its dynamic blend of global stars and fresh talent, the festival is set to captivate audiences from November 7-16 across New York City’s five boroughs. This year’s event is shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of humor and creativity.

Star-Studded Lineup

The New York Comedy Festival will feature more than 200 comedians performing at over 100 shows, making it an unmissable event for comedy enthusiasts. Headliners include popular acts such as the Basement Yard, Hannah Berner, Michael Blackson, Louis C.K., Margaret Cho, Alex Edelman, Chris Fleming, and many more. These performances will take place in various venues, providing a broad range of comedic styles for all tastes.

‘Strangers With Candy’ Reunion

Among the highlights is the much-anticipated reunion of Strangers With Candy creators and stars Stephen Colbert, Paul Dinello, and Amy Sedaris. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the show’s cancellation, this special event will be held at Town Hall on November 8. The cult classic, known for its distinctive humor and quirky storylines, originally aired for three seasons and remains a staple on Paramount+ for its dedicated fanbase.

History and Evolution

Caroline Hirsch, founder of the New York Comedy Festival, expressed excitement about this year’s lineup, emphasizing the festival’s commitment to highlighting new voices and innovative perspectives. Since its inception in 2004, the festival has showcased talents like Judd Apatow, Bill Burr, and Kevin Hart, among others, continually setting the bar high for comedy festivals worldwide.

Exciting Highlights and Ticket Information

Beyond the main acts, the festival will announce more events soon, including Stand Up for Heroes, New York’s Funniest Stand Ups, and live podcast recordings. Tickets went on sale to the general public on July 21, with early access available for Bread Financial cardholders from July 16. The festival is supported by numerous sponsors, including Threads and Hard Rock Hotel New York, helping to create an outstanding experience for all attendees.

From standout performances to iconic reunions, the New York Comedy Festival promises to deliver a show-stopping lineup that reflects the vibrant and ever-evolving world of comedy. With top talent and exciting new voices, it’s a must-see event that will keep audiences laughing all week long.