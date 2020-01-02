Lose Weight with these Incredible 6 Tricks

Many of us want to lose at least a little bit of weight in order to achieve the body we have always wanted to have. But the thing is that achieving the perfect body and keeping it is not easy.

It is important not only to start eating healthy, but to adopt a healthy diet and stick to it for the rest of your life. Because we know some tricks that may help you lose weight easier, we decided to put together a list with them.

When you’re dining in a restaurant, constantly pick the tiniest section offered

When you go to a restaurant, or a fast food with unhealthy food, take your time and read the menu. If you do not want to gain some extra weight, just chose the smallest portion such as mini hamburger or a light salad. Studies have shown that the people who chose some other dish than their own main dish tend to eat everything that is on the plate, even if they’re already full.

Be more optimistic!

If you think positive and use optimistic phrases it will help you achieve what you want. Be sure to enjoy every single achievement you do, be it a big or a small one. Phrases such as “I have lost one kilo, that’s amazing”; “I can resist the temptation of eating sweets” or “Slowly but surely” may help you stick to your plan.

Eating alone is much better than consuming with company

It has been proven that people tend to eat more when they are eating with other people because they spend more time on the table and do not pay enough attention at the quantity of food they are eating. This does not mean that you are supposed to eat alone all the time, but when eating with a company, try to bring to the table only the amount of food you need to eat in order not to be tempted to eat some more.

If you’re hungry, smell bananas

You may think that this cannot be real, but many studies have shown that smelling foods such as bananas, apples or mint can trick your brain and it will think that you have eaten. The results of the studies that were made with 3,000 volunteers have proven that the people who have smelled food ate less and their appetite decreased.

Blue is your new favorite color

It has been proven that the blue color decreases appetite. So if you want to eat less, just decorate your table with some blue tablecloth, some blue napkins or some blue plates or glasses.

This technique is called the psychology of colors. There are also colors that stimulate the appetite, but blue does the opposite.

Eat in front of a mirror

Maybe you won’t believe this is true, but actually there are studies that have shown that eating in front of a mirror makes you eat less…