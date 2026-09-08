Lonnie Bunch Steps Down: A New Era for Smithsonian

Lonnie Bunch, the esteemed leader of the Smithsonian Institution, has announced his departure from the position he has held since 2019. Bunch’s resignation comes amid a challenging period during which the Trump administration sought to reshape the narrative of U.S. history within the nation’s cultural institutions, including the Smithsonian.

Mixed Emotions and Gratitude

In a statement released on Tuesday, Bunch expressed his departure “with very mixed emotions and heartfelt gratitude.” His resignation is set to take effect at the end of the year, leading to questions regarding the future direction of Smithsonian programming as the institution navigates a shifting political landscape.

Political Pressure and Scrutiny

Bunch’s exit follows a controversial report from the White House that criticized the Smithsonian leadership, particularly at the National Museum of American History, labeling them as “radical activists” and suggesting that Trump could be poised to install his own team. This report came after Anthea M. Hartig, the first female director of the history museum, faced intensified scrutiny from Trump and his allies.

In the summer, the White House Domestic Policy Council’s report claimed that museum leadership fails to present history “in a way that is inspiring, unifying, and worthy of our great republic.” Following the report, Trump ordered the installation of signage at the museum to inform visitors that some exhibits were deemed inaccurate, prompting Hartig to defend the institution’s integrity during congressional hearings.

Governance and Oversight

Unlike other cultural organizations where Trump’s administration has exercised quick firings, the Smithsonian operates independently from the executive branch. Museum directors report to Bunch, who is overseen by a Board of Regents that includes a wide array of notable leaders, such as Vice President JD Vance and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Roberts, who serves as chancellor of the Smithsonian, commended Bunch for his dedication to excellence in narrating the country’s history, emphasizing the importance of the Smithsonian’s role in public discourse.

Future Uncertainty

The announcement of Bunch’s resignation raises concerns about the potential direction of Smithsonian programming. He is scheduled to speak at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on September 25 for an event entitled “Understanding America: 10 Years of Excellence.” A Smithsonian spokesperson confirmed that Bunch would attend this event.

Since 2025, the Trump administration has scrutinized the Smithsonian’s portrayal of history, particularly as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary. A March 2025 executive order titled Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History prompted alterations to signs in federal parks, modifications to exhibits, and the renaming of military bases. The White House has argued that the Smithsonian is engaged in a “concerted and widespread effort to rewrite our Nation’s history.”

As part of a broader review effort, the White House outlined expectations for Bunch and the organization, signaling a focus on aligning American history presentations with Trump’s interpretation. This review initially emphasized several major Smithsonian entities, including the National Museum of American History and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Defending Historical Integrity

California Democratic Senator Alex Padilla praised Bunch for his commitment to preserving and accurately portraying the nation’s historical narrative. “In the face of Donald Trump’s attacks on the Smithsonian, Secretary Bunch spoke truth to power and reasserted his commitment to defend and uphold American history and values,” he stated. Padilla underscored the importance of ensuring that Bunch’s legacy continues to thrive despite his departure.