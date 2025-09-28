Lola Young’s Shocking Collapse During NYC Festival Performance

Lola Young collapsed mid-set during her performance at the All Things Go NYC Festival, creating a wave of concern among fans and fellow artists. The incident, which occurred while she was five songs into her set, led her bandmates and security team to rush to her side as she was escorted offstage. The festival’s audience was left stunned as the remainder of her performance was ultimately canceled.

Rapid Response to the Incident

According to sources from Billboard, the sudden collapse prompted immediate action, illustrating the commitment of her team to her safety and well-being. Following the event, Lola Young took to Instagram to reassure her fans, stating, “Doing okay now. Thank you for all of your support.” Her quick update aimed to calm the anxious audience and assure them of her recovery.

Recent Challenges and Withdrawals

The collapse came just a day after Lola Young had declined to perform at Audacy’s We Can Survive concert held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, citing a “sensitive matter.” In a heartfelt post, her manager Nick Shymansky explained the importance of mental health precautions. “Lola is very open about her mental health, and there are very occasionally days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe. She is an incredible person and always takes her fans, career, and performances seriously. I can only send huge apologies for the inconvenience caused,” he wrote.

Determination to Perform

Prior to her collapse at the festival, Lola Young expressed her determination to perform despite her struggles. “Today I woke up and I made the decision to come here,” she shared with the audience, emphasizing her commitment to her art. “I wanted to perform, and I didn’t want to wallow in my sadness. Sometimes life can throw you lemons and you just gotta motherfucking make lemonade… I really appreciate everyone who’s here tonight.” Her words highlighted not just her resilience but also her deep connection with her fans, who rallied behind her on social media following the incident.

Overall, the events surrounding Lola Young’s collapse mid-set at the All Things Go NYC Festival serve as a reminder of the ongoing conversations surrounding mental health in the music industry. Artists often face immense pressure to perform and meet audience expectations, and Lola’s situation underlines the importance of prioritizing health and well-being.