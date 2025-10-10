Liza Minnelli Honors Janet Jackson at Dancers Against Cancer Event

As the highly anticipated Gala of the Stars approaches, excitement builds for the collaboration between two entertainment legends. Liza Minnelli is set to present Janet Jackson with an Icon Award at the prestigious Dancers Against Cancer Gala. This event not only pays tribute to extraordinary influence but also shines a light on a significant cause.

An Iconic Collaboration

The Gala of the Stars, organized by Dancers Against Cancer, has secured a remarkable lineup for its upcoming fundraising event. Janet Jackson will receive an Icon Award from Liza Minnelli, marking Minnelli’s first major public appearance since the 2022 Academy Awards. Attendees can look forward to a memorable evening at the Beverly Hilton on October 21, where Jackson’s incomparable impact on music, dance, and culture will be celebrated.

The Essence of Recognition

Janet Jackson’s recognition at the gala underscores her profound influence across generations. Adrian Ruiz, president of the Gala of the Stars and Dancers Against Cancer, remarked, “Janet Jackson represents everything this award stands for — strength, innovation, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to artistic integrity.” The event honors Jackson’s legacy and her contributions to the dance community.

Noah Lands, CEO and executive producer of the gala, added, “Janet’s artistry has inspired millions, including countless dancers who found their voice through movement because of her. This award is a tribute to a true visionary whose work embodies the soul of performance and the heart of philanthropy.”

Celebrating Dance and Philanthropy

The gala, hosted by Maks Chmerkovskiy, includes a dynamic program featuring young dancers choreographed by JoJo Siwa and performances honoring Debbie Gibson. Other notable honorees include Anita Mann as philanthropist of the year and Derek Hough with an innovator award. The event will also recognize Ben Vereen with a lifetime achievement award and celebrate the impactful work of choreographers like Mandy Moore and Christopher Scott.

Supporting a Worthy Cause

Dancers Against Cancer offers critical support to dancers, choreographers, and their families affected by cancer. The gala is not only a celebration of artistic excellence but also a vital fundraiser for this nonprofit. Tickets are available for those who wish to contribute to the cause.

A promo for the Gala of the Stars, produced by KAR Productions, highlights the creative team’s dedication. With executive production by Noah Lands and direction by Nancy O’Meara, the event promises a night to remember.