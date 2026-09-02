Lisa's Solo Journey Shines in 'Always Lalisa' Documentary

Last year marked a significant milestone for Blackpink’s rapper and singer Lisa, as she stepped into her own spotlight with the release of her debut solo album, Alter Ego. While she had previously ventured into solo projects, including the 2021 EP Lalisa, this full-length album represented a much larger undertaking. Reflecting on the pressures and lessons of this transformative experience, Lisa’s journey is captured in the documentary film Always Lalisa, set to debut in international theaters on October 12.

Documentary Insight into Lisa’s Journey

Directed by Sue Kim, Always Lalisa chronicles Lisa’s evolution as she balances her burgeoning solo career outside of Blackpink with the realities of global fame and personal growth under the public eye. The documentary showcases not only her musical pursuits but also her ventures into fashion, television, and the personal brand she has crafted across these domains.

Sue Kim expressed her excitement about the project, stating, “Following Lisa on this transformative and thrilling year has been a true honor and a cinematic gift. There have been so many moments on her journey that I think will surprise people and give a glimpse into her world that no one’s ever seen before. I’m excited for viewers to watch the film and witness this extraordinary moment in her life.”

Lisa’s Reflections

Lisa herself shared her appreciation for the opportunity to document these special moments. “This has been such an incredible year and I’m so lucky to have the opportunity to capture these special moments on film and share the experience with my fans,” she remarked. “Working with Sue Kim has been such a joy. We’ve been all around the world together, and I know this is just the beginning of many more exciting things to come.”

After its theatrical release, Always Lalisa will be available for streaming exclusively on YouTube Premium. Tickets for the IMAX screenings will go on sale on September 9.

Music and Future Endeavors

“LISA’s music resonates with fans across the globe, and we hope this film creates that same powerful connection,” said Tom Mackay, President of Sony Music Vision. He expressed enthusiasm for partnering with YouTube Premium to bring this intimate look at her incredible journey directly to audiences worldwide.

Always Lalisa arrives just under two weeks before the release of her new project Press Play, a six-track album featuring the single “Sawadika,” set to debut on September 3. This upcoming record promises to reflect a deeper exploration of her Thai roots and offer a more personal perspective on her music. Press Play will be released on October 23, paving the way for Lisa to make history as the first K-pop artist to stage a Las Vegas residency in November.

Celebrating Milestones