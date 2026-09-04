Lisa of Blackpink Honors Her Rap Heritage with 'SaWaDiKa'

Lisa, the renowned rapper-singer and member of Blackpink, is stepping into an exciting new chapter with the release of her latest single, “SaWaDiKa.” This vibrant track, which translates to “hello” in Thai, serves as a powerful introduction to her upcoming EP, Press Play, set to drop on October 23.

Returning to Her Roots

“SaWaDiKa” marks Lisa’s return to her rap roots, showcasing her lyrical prowess as she confidently delivers her lines. With notable bars like, “I’m that bitch on your TV/In my Ferrari, indigo/La Lalisa, la diva,” the song features pulsating drums and sharp production by Thom Bridges, known for his collaborations with Katseye and John Summit, along with the songwriting duo Ojivolta. This single offers fans a thumping glimpse into what they can expect from her forthcoming EP, released via LLOUD Co./RCA Records.

Music Video Highlights

Supplementing the release of “SaWaDiKa,” Lisa has unveiled a striking music video that features several eye-catching outfits, including a red cut-out leather bodysuit and boxing shorts adorned with “SaWaDiKa” in rhinestones. Filmed in her hometown, Bangkok, Thailand, the video is directed by Bang Jae Yeob, a Korean filmmaker celebrated for his work in K-pop. Throughout the visuals, Lisa embodies confidence as she navigates iconic locations around Bangkok, captivating viewers with her commanding presence.

A Busy 2026 Ahead

As the first solo single of 2026, “SaWaDiKa” follows Lisa’s May release of “Goals,” a collaboration with Anitta and Rema for the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album. Additionally, Lisa has announced her upcoming documentary, Always Lalisa, which is set to premiere worldwide on October 12, further highlighting her multifaceted career.

Upcoming Performances