Limited-Edition KAWS Absolut Vodka Bottle: A Must-Have!

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Absolut Vodka has taken an artistic leap by collaborating with renowned contemporary artist KAWS to produce a limited-edition bottle that doubles as an art piece. This innovative release reinvents Absolut’s iconic apothecary-shaped bottle, infusing it with elements of graffiti, fine art, and pop culture.

Introducing the ABSOLUT KAWS Artist Edition

Following its debut earlier this month, the ABSOLUT KAWS Artist Edition bottle is now available for purchase at select liquor stores nationwide and online through Total Wine. The bottle features a striking ocean blue design adorned with KAWS’ signature “XX” motif and CHUM character on the front, while an original piece of Absolut artwork graces the back. The color scheme pays tribute to Absolut’s classic logo, with a burst of yellow nodding to the Swedish flag. Absolut

ORDER FOR HOME DELIVERY The bottle features an ocean blue wrap with KAWS’ signature “XX” motif and CHUM character on the front, and an image of an original Absolut painting by the artist on the back. The blue and white colors pay homage to the original Absolut logo, while a burst of yellow honors the Swedish flag.

A Bridge Between Art and Culture

This collaboration reflects Absolut’s ambition to engage with art, fashion, music, and culture. The brand has a history of partnering with artists, including a series featuring Andy Warhol, with some pieces displayed at the Spritmuseum in Stockholm.

KAWS, whose real name is Brian Donnelly, expressed his enthusiasm for this project, highlighting the opportunity to reach audiences beyond traditional galleries. “I am excited to join the lineage of great artists that have worked with Absolut Vodka over the decades,” he commented. “My goal is to allow art to meet people in unexpected places, and I hope my bottles will be enjoyed at gatherings around the world.”

A Collector’s Item at an Accessible Price

Caroline Begley, U.S. vice president of marketing for Absolut, emphasized the importance of accessibility in art. “Our collaboration with KAWS reimagines the iconic Absolut bottle as a witty, unexpected work of art that feels at home on a collector’s shelf or at the center of a gathering with friends,” she said.

Remarkably, this limited-edition KAWS x Absolut Vodka is being offered at the same price point of $19.99 as the standard bottle, but fans should act quickly—this collaboration is already selling out online.