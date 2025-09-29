Liam Gallagher Teases 2026 Plans During Final London Concert

Rumors are swirling in the music world as Oasis‘ Liam Gallagher drops hints about potential 2026 plans during the band’s last London performance. The reunion tour, which drew vast audiences, closed its UK segment on a high note, but Gallagher’s final remarks hinted at more to come. Fans remain hopeful and excited about what the future holds for the iconic group.

Final London Show Sparks Speculation

During the climactic end to Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour in London, Liam Gallagher intrigued fans by suggesting future plans. As they wrapped up the show with the classic “Champagne Supernova,” Gallagher expressed his gratitude: “Most of all, I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the map.” Then, with a mischievous grin, he added, “See you next year!” sparking endless speculation about Oasis’ 2026 plans.

Noel Gallagher Keeps Fans Guessing

While Liam tantalized audiences, Noel Gallagher opted for ambiguity regarding their 2026 plans. In an interview in August, he deflected questions about the band’s future by shifting the conversation to football, despite expressing satisfaction with their current tour’s success. The brothers’ differing communication styles keep fans and media on their toes.

Upcoming Film Project

Oasis’ future includes a film project accompanying their reunion tour. Although details are scarce, it promises to capture the band’s electric energy and enduring legacy. Created by “Peaky Blinders” writer Steven Knight and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the film remains untitled and lacks a release date, fueling further anticipation and curiosity among fans.

Next Steps: International Tour

Before any potential 2026 plans come to fruition, Oasis is set to embark on the final international leg of their tour. With performances scheduled in Japan, Australia, and South America, the band continues to captivate audiences worldwide, leaving fans eager for any update on future endeavors.