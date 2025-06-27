Lewis Capaldi Captivates with Powerful New Anthem ‘Survive’

Lewis Capaldi’s highly anticipated return has officially arrived with the release of his new emotional ballad, “Survive.” After a two-year hiatus from the music scene, the Scottish singer-songwriter reemerges with a powerful anthem that addresses his personal struggles, focusing on resilience and determination. His comeback has stirred excitement among fans and the music industry alike, marking a significant milestone in his journey as an artist.

A Triumphant Return with “Survive”

Lewis Capaldi has captivated audiences once again with “Survive,” his first release in nearly two years. The song, co-written with RØMANS, who also contributed to his hit “Someone You Loved,” delves into Capaldi’s battles with mental health and Tourette’s syndrome. With poignant lyrics like “Most nights I fear that I’m not enough/I’ve had my share of Monday mornings when I can’t get up,” Capaldi delivers a raw and heartfelt performance. The chorus resonates deeply: “I swear to God I’ll survive, if it kills me to/I’m gonna get up and try, if it’s the last thing I’ll do.”

Testing the Waters with Live Performances

Before the release of “Survive,” Capaldi quietly tested the waters with a series of secret gigs. These intimate performances in Scotland were part of Tom Walker’s charity, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM). “I know how much pressure this industry can put on artists at times, especially after a bit of a break,” Walker commented. “So for him to be able to play a little secret gig in a safe space without all the phones, the noise, and the expectations was perfect.”

The Impact of Glastonbury and Taking a Break

Capaldi’s performance at Glastonbury was a defining moment before his hiatus. During “Someone You Loved,” his Tourette’s syndrome caused uncontrollable twitches, leading the audience to finish the song in his stead. Following the performance, Capaldi announced he would step back to focus on his health. “I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped three weeks away would sort me out,” he shared. “But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s.”

Looking Ahead

Before his break, Capaldi was featured in the Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now and released his album Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent. As he returns with “Survive,” questions linger about his next steps. Will more new music follow? Are further live performances on the horizon? Fans eagerly await answers as Capaldi continues to find his stride with renewed determination and emotional depth.