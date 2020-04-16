Leonardo DiCaprio’s Coronavirus Charity Challenge Prompts Ellen DeGeneres to Contribute $1 Million

Ellen DeGeneres exposed she’s giving away $1 million to charity amidst the coronavirus pandemic after being challenged by Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio as a component of the All-In project.

On Wednesday, the 62-year-old comic and talk program host highlighted the project, which was begun by DiCaprio after he made a video offering a walk-on role in the upcoming Martin Scorsese movie starring himself and De Niro to one philanthropic follower that gives away to the project. After the video clip, the star duo challenged DeGeneres, Matthew McConaughey, and Jamie Foxx to make comparable deals to followers.

All the profits will certainly be split amongst Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, The World Central Kitchen, and America’s Food Fund.

Ellen did the same, keeping in mind that she is giving a person that gives away as low as $25 a possibility to be her co-host for a day and participate in all the backstage tasks, also, to join her on cam for her opening talk and celebrity guest interviews.

However, DeGeneres’ payments didn’t finish there.

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Finally, I have been so devastated by seeing all the people lined up waiting for food. Every time I see those cars and those people, I cry. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be sitting for hours and hours waiting to get food and hoping there’s even going to be any left by the time you get there. It’s heartbreaking, and it’s overwhelming. I’ve already given to some of my favorite charities, including Direct Relief, because so many people need money. Still, today Portia and I are personally donating $1 million to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, and America’s Food Fund,” the host exposed. “I usually don’t talk about my donations. It’s something I keep private, but I’m hoping that this inspires anyone that’s in a position to help because there’s a lot of need out there.”

She ended her video by challenging Justin Timberlake and Laura Dern to do the challenge too.

hey ya’ll, I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Go to https://t.co/oCLLVTWD8J and donate for a chance to win a chance to join me at a @UTAustin Football Game. Let’s come together to feed the hungry during these tough times. I challenge @jimmykimmel + @jonahhill – are you ALL IN!? pic.twitter.com/mCZg8hyBL1 — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) April 15, 2020

The comic wasn’t the just one to react rapidly to the challenge. McConaughey took Twitter to introduce that he’s giving one fortunate follower a possibility to join him at a University of Austin football video game following period…