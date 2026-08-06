Lea Thompson's Surprising Transformation as Anna Pigeon Director

Lea Thompson, known for her iconic role in Back to the Future, has brought an infectious energy to the set of the upcoming series Anna Pigeon. Serving as both executive producer and director, Thompson has captivated her co-stars with her remarkable talent and approachable demeanor.

Star Power on Set

The cast has expressed their enthusiasm about working alongside Thompson, highlighting the unique opportunity to collaborate with a seasoned Hollywood veteran. Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz, one of the actors, shared his excitement exclusively with E!’s Will Marfuggi during the premiere event on August 5. He recalled fangirling “big time” when he learned that Thompson would be leading the project, saying, “She is an icon. I couldn’t believe my eyes. When I first heard that that it was her leading the charge, I’m like, ‘What? No, no, this is—wow.'”

A Warm and Professional Leader

Rodriguez-Saenz’s admiration only grew once he began working on the show, which follows the adventures of a park ranger investigating crimes. He praised Thompson for her authenticity and warmth, remarking, “She’s so down to earth, she’s so amazing—and warm and professional and friendly—that all that goes out of the window, and you just see the person. She’s so loving.”

Anticipation for the Premiere