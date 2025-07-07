Lauryn Hill Shines Past Midnight Despite Empty Essence Festival Crowd

Lauryn Hill delivered a captivating performance in a nearly-empty stadium during the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture, despite taking the stage hours later than planned. This showcase proved her unwavering dedication and talent, as the festival’s schedule ran significantly behind.

Essence Festival Delays

The festival’s first day experienced substantial delays, impacting the entire lineup, including Hill, who joined the list just days before. Other performers on Friday included GloRilla, the Isley Brothers, Babyface, and Maxwell, with surprise appearances from Coco Jones, Lucky Daye, and Kandi Burruss’ group, Psiryn.

Schedule Shifts and Performances

GloRilla’s set ended where the Isley Brothers were supposed to wrap up, creating a domino effect that saw Babyface starting well after midnight. He impressed the audience with classics from his songwriting catalog, featuring hits from Bobby Brown, Boys II Men, and TLC. Maxwell followed, cutting his set short just before 1 a.m., and soon after, Kenny Burns announced Hill’s presence, even as technical issues caused further delays.

Essence Festival’s Response

The festival organizers took to Instagram to defend Hill, writing, “Family is family and around here we protect our own no matter what the PEOPLE have to say.” They clarified that the delay was not Hill’s fault and praised her legendary performance, emphasizing that the evening was unforgettable.

Hill’s Remarkable Performance

Despite the late hour and sparse crowd, Hill gave an extraordinary performance. Accompanied by a band of over ten members, she dazzled in a blue polka dot dress and headwrap. Known for her unique live arrangements, her renditions of “Ex-Factor” and “To Zion” were especially moving. Addressing the audience, Hill spoke about her son, Zion, for whom she originally wrote “To Zion.”

Her son joined her on stage, followed by YG Marley, who energized the audience with reggae hits. Hill returned to pay tribute to Roberta Flack with a powerful version of “Killing Me Softly With His Song.” Before concluding, she engaged fans with an energetic performance of the Fugees’ hit “Fu-Gee-La.”

As she closed the show early in the morning, her words, “Thank you. Good night y’all. God bless you,” marked the end of what many considered one of her most memorable performances, showcasing her resilience and passion despite the festival’s challenges.