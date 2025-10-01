Lauren Jauregui Dazzles ‘DWTS’ with Fifth Harmony’s Support

Lauren Jauregui dazzled the “Dancing with the Stars” stage as her Fifth Harmony bandmates cheered her on during her thrilling performance. On a memorable evening, Jauregui brought the energy of their hit “Work From Home” to life, captivating both the audience and judges. This spirited performance marked a special moment for fans of the group, showcasing camaraderie and support among the former members of Fifth Harmony.

The Night’s Performance

On Tuesday night, Lauren Jauregui brought her Fifth Harmony roots to the forefront at “Dancing with the Stars.” With her bandmates Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Normani in the crowd, Jauregui took to the dance floor with partner Brandon Armstrong. The duo performed a lively cha-cha to “Work From Home,” part of the show’s TikTok Night celebration.

Sporting yellow outfits echoing the construction-site theme of the song’s music video, the stage was set with vibrant energy. Backup dancers donned hard hats and construction gear, adding flair to the performance. After executing their routine, Jauregui joined her supportive bandmates and choreographer Sean Bankhead at a nearby table, clearly moved by their presence.

Challenges and Triumphs

Discussing the challenges of incorporating new moves into familiar choreography, Jauregui said, “I’ve been doing Fifth Harmony’s choreography for years, so introducing new dance moves to it is hard.” Despite the difficulty, the performance earned her 18 out of 30 points from the judges.

This isn’t the group’s first mark on “Dancing with the Stars.” In 2017, Normani reached third place in Season 24, performing to “Impossible.” Ally Brooke followed in Season 28, also finishing third and dancing to “Work From Home” on opening night.

Fifth Harmony’s Continued Legacy

Before individual members joined the competition, Fifth Harmony appeared on the show in 2016, performing “All in My Head (Flex)” during Season 23’s finale and “Worth It” in Season 22. Their influence continues to resonate, drawing fans and judges alike.

Reflecting on advice from her bandmates, Jauregui shared, “Normani and Ally both are so sweet, so excited for me,” acknowledging the guidance and encouragement she received. Currently competing in Season 34, she shares the stage with notable personalities including Danielle Fishel and Scott Hoying.

Recently, Fifth Harmony briefly reunited for a performance in Dallas, Texas, delighting fans with renditions of “Work From Home” and “Worth It.” The bond among the members remains strong, a testament to their enduring impact and teamwork.