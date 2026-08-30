Laura Dern Honors George Clooney with Venice Golden Lion Award

In a highly anticipated event at this year’s Venice Film Festival, renowned actress Laura Dern will deliver the Laudatio speech honoring George Clooney, who is set to receive the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement on September 2. This year marks the 83rd edition of the festival, which runs from September 2 to 12.

Celebrating a Multi-Talented Icon

George Clooney, an iconic figure in the film industry, is celebrated not only for his extensive body of work but also for his commitment to social and humanitarian causes. His multifaceted career has earned him nominations in six different Oscar categories, making him one of only three individuals to achieve such a feat. He will be honored during the festival’s opening ceremony as an actor, director, and producer, underscoring his influence in the cinematic world.

Laura Dern’s Connection to Venice

Laura Dern is no stranger to the Venice Film Festival, having attended multiple times throughout her career. Her notable appearances include films such as “Haunted Summer” (1988), “October Sky” (1998), “Dr. T & the Women” (2000), “Inland Empire” (2006), and “Marriage Story” (2019), for which she received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Dern recently appeared in Venice with “The Son” (2022) and had the honor of presenting the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement to David Lynch in 2006. In 2025, she starred alongside Clooney in Noah Baumbach’s “Jay Kelly,” which competed at Venice.

A Lasting Presence on the Lido

Clooney, an aficionado of the Lido, has walked the red carpet of the Venice Palazzo del Cinema numerous times throughout the years, with past films including “Out of Sight” (1998), “Good Night, and Good Luck” (2005), and most recently “Wolfs” and “Jay Kelly.” His significant contributions to cinema, along with his prominent public persona, have solidified his status as a leading figure in the entertainment industry.

A Commitment to Humanitarian Causes

The Venice Biennale has noted that Clooney’s work and public life reflect his dedication to social issues, making him an “absolute prominence in the universe of show business today.” The festival’s acknowledgment of this dual commitment—his cinematic artistry and humanitarian efforts—adds layers to his celebration.