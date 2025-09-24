Last-Minute Coachella Tickets: Your Chance Awaits!

As anticipation builds for Coachella 2026, many fans are eager to find out where they can still snag tickets for this iconic music festival. Featuring headliners like Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Karol G, tickets sold out rapidly. However, don’t worry if you missed out initially—there are still options to buy Coachella tickets through various reliable resale outlets. This guide will help you navigate the best places to find those coveted passes.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, scheduled for April 10-12 and 17-19, promises an exciting lineup including the xx, the Strokes, Disclosure, Young Thug, Clipse, and more. While tickets flew off the shelves quickly, hopeful attendees can join the waitlist on Coachella’s official website. Meanwhile, resale websites provide another avenue for those eager to secure their place at this renowned event.

Popular Platforms to Purchase Resale Tickets

If you’re keen to buy Coachella tickets without further delay, several trusted resale platforms are available. These include StubHub, VividSeats, TicketNetwork, and SeatGeek. Each offers various packages, from General Admission to VIP, along with shuttle and camping passes.

StubHub

StubHub offers a limited selection of weekend passes, including shuttle and camping options. Prices currently begin at nearly $1,000, but savvy shoppers often find better deals as the festival dates approach.

TicketNetwork

At TicketNetwork, prices also start around $1,000. The platform allows you to save $300 on purchases of $1,000 or more using the promo code RS300, making it a useful option for those buying multiple tickets.

Vivid Seats

VividSeats offers tickets just under $1,000, with options for GA, VIP, and GA plus Shuttle Passes. This platform is a strong choice for those seeking a variety of pass types.

SeatGeek

SeatGeek provides weekend passes beginning at just over $1,000. Available passes include both GA and VIP, catering to different festival experiences.

Star-Studded Headliners

Justin Bieber’s headlining slot on Saturday marks a significant return for the pop sensation, who last toured in 2022. Rolling Stone reports that Bieber entered a lucrative deal directly with Coachella organizers to headline the festival, promoting his latest album, Swag.

Karol G makes history as the first Latina artist to headline Coachella, while Friday sees Sabrina Carpenter leading the charge. Carpenter, notably featured on Rolling Stone’s summer issue, previously announced her excitement for headlining at Coachella.

As the festival dates approach, those determined to attend still have viable options to buy Coachella tickets through these channels, ensuring that the experience of a lifetime is just a few clicks away.