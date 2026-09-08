Larry Birkhead Shares Heartwarming Moments with Anna Nicole’s Daughter

As Danielynn Birkhead celebrates a significant milestone, her father, Larry Birkhead, is proudly by her side, embracing her transition into adulthood. On September 7, Larry took to social media to wish his daughter a heartfelt “Happy 20th Birthday” with a touching tribute, showcasing special moments of Dannielynn as she embarks on this new chapter.

Sweet Birthday Tribute

In his birthday message, Larry expressed his love in a sweet post filled with red hearts, stating, “Love, Dad.” The post featured a short photo reel that captures the essence of Danielynn’s journey from childhood to the brink of adulthood. In one striking image, she strikes a pose on a city stoop, wearing a stylish black velvet dress complemented by fishnet tights and lacy black socks, topped off with black sunglasses and matching necklaces. The reel also includes a snapshot of the now 20-year-old enjoying a meal at a restaurant, showcasing her playful side in a Ghost t-shirt with her hair dyed red.

Fashion Choices

Adding a personal touch to his tribute, Larry noted that both of Danielynn’s outfits were purchased at Hot Topic, emphasizing her unique style and personality. Fans and followers of the late Anna Nicole Smith and her daughter expressed disbelief in the comments section, reflecting on how quickly time has passed since Danielynn was a child.

Concerns Over Biopic

Amid the celebrations, Larry Birkhead has expressed his concerns about an upcoming biopic surrounding Anna Nicole Smith’s life, particularly its impact on their daughter. He criticized the portrayal of events and the legacy left behind, stating that such representations could cause “harm,” especially to Dannielynn, who has grown up under the shadow of her mother’s complex public life. Larry’s commitment to protecting his daughter from potential emotional distress is evident as he navigates the challenges that come with her famous lineage.