Landon Barker Celebrated by Kourtney Kardashian with Heartfelt Tribute

Kourtney Kardashian appreciates all the small things about Landon Barker. True to their bond, the Kardashians star dedicated a heartfelt note to her stepson on his 22nd birthday.

“A light in my life,” Kourtney, 46, wrote on her Oct. 9 Instagram post, which features her, husband Travis Barker, and his daughter Alabama Barker spending time with the birthday boy. “Happy birthday @landonbarker 22!! Love you forever.”

The Birthday Celebration

The Barkers didn’t miss the chance to celebrate the “Over You” singer’s significant milestone. In the first photo, Kourtney posed with Landon and Alabama, 19—who the Blink-182 drummer shares with ex Shanna Moakler—flipping off the camera. Travis, 49, echoed his kids’ playful gesture in the following shot, and the rest of them joined in, pouting next to him.

Family Bonds

Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday message to Landon Barker was a testament to their enduring connection. The heartfelt note highlighted how the two families have seamlessly integrated, sharing moments full of humor and warmth. Landon’s stepmother has clearly become an integral part of his life, with their interactions reflecting genuine affection.

Extended Family Joy

The love didn’t stop with Kourtney, as her sister Khloe Kardashian also chimed in with well-wishes. Khloe commented, “Happy birthday Landon!” reinforcing the strong support system that surrounds him.

