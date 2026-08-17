Lance Bass and Joey Fatone Share Surprising Hangover Remedies

In the world of pop music, few groups symbolize the late ’90s boy band phenomenon quite like *NSYNC. However, most fans might not know that before Lance Bass joined the group, someone else briefly held the title of the “fifth member.” This story involves Jason Galasso, a talented singer with connections that would intertwine him with future *NSYNC stars.

Background of a Future Star

Jason Galasso, who had known Joey Fatone from their days in high school choir, received an unexpected call from his old friend. Interestingly, he was also acquainted with JC Chasez through his time hanging out with the stars of *The Mickey Mouse Club*. This web of connections played a crucial role in Galasso’s introduction to the burgeoning boy band scene.

A Memorable Audition

After belting out a rendition of Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road,” Galasso found himself in the running to join the group. He remarked, “I remember I’m like, ‘Dang, Justin’s young!'” But once he heard Justin Timberlake sing, his doubts disappeared: “Oh, it doesn’t matter how old he is, he can sing his butt off.”

The Dilemma of Choice

While negotiating his potential entry into *NSYNC, Galasso was also part of a trio called Unreal. “I was still trying to decide,” he recalled, describing his background in R&B and hip-hop. During this time, Lou Pearlman, the man behind *NSYNC, approached him with an offer that introduced a new sound to the group—a European-style techno vibe that was unlike anything Galasso had previously experienced.

Choosing Between Two Paths

As *NSYNC began to craft their image and planned a showcase for Disney’s Pleasure Island, a significant decision lay ahead for Galasso. Both *NSYNC and Unreal vied for his commitment. He took the conflicting contracts to a lawyer, where he found a stark contrast: Unreal’s document was standard, while Pearlman’s *NSYNC contract was “thick as a phone book,” with Pearlman inserting himself as a sixth member of the band.

Final Decision