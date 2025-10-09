Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottoms at Every Stage, Even Weddings?

Lainey Wilson’s love for bell bottoms is as boundless as her talent, creating a unique brand synonymous with her name. The country music star, known for her dynamic performances in these iconic flared pants, has entrenched this style in her identity, raising the question: Will she choose bell bottoms for her wedding day? Delving into her personal and professional life, this article explores Wilson’s signature look, her upcoming nuptials, and how her fashion choices weave into her musical journey.

Lainey Wilson and Her Signature Style

Known for her distinctive bell bottoms and signature Charlie 1 Horse cowboy hat, Lainey Wilson has cultivated a style that resonates with her music. The Louisiana native embraced her love for flares with the release of her 2022 album Bell Bottom Country. Recently, she participated in a discussion at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame, shedding light on how fashion complements her musical identity.

A Wedding Day Dilemma

After getting engaged to football player Devlin “Duck” Hodges in February at George Jones’ former Franklin, Tennessee home, Wilson faces a sartorial choice for her special day. The question looms: will she walk down the aisle in her beloved bell bottoms? The singer hinted in a Rolling Stone podcast appearance that while the flares might make an appearance at the afterparty or reception, her wedding ceremony look might differ.

“Maybe for the afterparty,” Wilson chuckled. “Maybe for the reception.”

The Elements of Surprise

While bell bottoms remain uncertain for the ceremony, Wilson is considering more traditional attire for her wedding, with a hint of surprise for her fiancé. “Maybe. We’ll see. I haven’t gone shopping just yet, but I figure if there was any day to do it,” she teased, predicting Hodges’ shock.

A Musical Bond

The couple shares a deep connection over music, particularly a mutual admiration for Eric Church. “We love us some Eric Church. Eric Church is the artist we kind of bonded over,” Wilson shared, highlighting how Hodges was thrilled to learn she worked with Church’s producer, Jay Joyce.

As Wilson plans her wedding, fans eagerly await whether her iconic bell bottoms will make their way into her bridal ensemble. Regardless of her wardrobe choice, Wilson’s unique style and musical artistry continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

In other news, Lainey Wilson is set to host the CMA Awards in November, making history as the first solo female host since Reba McEntire in 1991.

Download and subscribe to Rolling Stone’s weekly country-music podcast, Nashville Now, hosted by senior music editor Joseph Hudak, on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. New episodes drop every Wednesday, featuring interviews with artists like Hardy and Amanda Shires.