Kylie Jenner Responds to Drake, Who Called Her “Side Piece”

Kylie Jenner has some ideas concerning that leaked Drake tune in which she’s called a “side piece.”According to a brand-new record, the make-up magnate “has no hard feelings about it.”Drake formerly uploaded his action to the leaked track on Instagram.

Stop attempting to make Drake and Kylie take place. It’s never likely to take place. At the very least, not now.

Following Drake’s Instagram message discussing the leaked track in which Kylie Jenner got called a “side piece,” the make-up magnate has an action of her very own.

E! News reported, “She has no hard feelings about it. She knew it was old.” The “insider” proceeded, “She and Drake are still excellent friends, and she just laughed it off.” It was additionally asserted that Kylie “appreciated” the truth that Drake nearly quickly uploaded concerning the tune, establishing the records straight.

Drake just played his unreleased song w/ Future ‘20 Hoes/Kendall & Kylie’ 🦉 pic.twitter.com/UbheiZqwFD — follow @theStrapped (@theleakedhub) May 21, 2020

For anybody secretly really hoping that Drake and Kylie are dating, presumably that both are simply pals, as E!’s source described, “Drake and Kylie still keep in touch regularly, and all is good…”

Drake and Kylie were initial passionately connected in 2019 after records appeared that they were getting close at the rap artist’s 33rd birthday party. When his partnership with Future leaked, Drake fasted to close down any kind of reports it may have begun. He uploaded on his Instagram Stories, “The last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected, so I just had to say that to start the day.”