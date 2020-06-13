Kylie Jenner has launched a collection of face masks for Coronavirus

Kylie Jenner dealt with a mixed response from fans after she announced the launch of her branded face mask array during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-year-old fact star, who was recently removed from her billionaire condition, dropped two textile face mask designs on her elegance internet site over the weekend.

The recyclable, non-surgical masks set you back $14 (₤ 11) each and come in pink or black on her Kylie Skin internet site.

Just like most of her items, the make-up magnate’s name is jazzed up across the front of one, and the other mask has a pair of red lips published in the center.

The television celebrity had complied with warm off the heels of her older fifty percent sister Kim Kardashian that triggered dispute when she launched a collection of textile masks as part of her Skims line.

Kylie required to social media on Friday to promote her brand-new face mask line in front of her 180 million Instagram fans.

Her amative mum Kris also adhered to her ‘momager’ responsibilities and uploaded an additional promo on her social media page.

” New KYLIE textile face masks just introduced on KylieSkin.com. reusable, cleanable, and they are available in 2 charming styles! #KylieCosmetics #KylieSkin @kyliejenner,” Kris composed along with a photo of the masks.

The Staying on par with The Kardashians celebrity has encountered mixed response from fans over the brand-new face mask line.

Among several of the discuss her social media, Kylie was criticized for ‘making money from the pandemic.’

” Are you offering these away? There are individuals available who can hardly afford to keep their lights on. Donations of safety materials like this would probably go a long way,” quizzed one follower.

” Rather than profiting off of a pandemic. Just open your bag,” composed one more.

A 3rd included: “Serve pls and give away to organizations, don’t be greedy you have sufficient to save a whole country and more.”

However, others argued that upset followers did not need to acquire the masks if they didn’t want to.

” go make your own if you do not wanna pay for it and quit grumbling I’m pretty sure if you buy one, it’s the reason you desire it you don’t require it,” added a fan on Twitter.

One more joked: “I guess it’s good for those that are called Kylie.”