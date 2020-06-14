Kylie Jenner ‘Bankrolling’ Big Brother Rob Kardashian amidst Money Problems

Kylie Jenner is bankrolling her skint older brother Rob Kardashian.

Rob, 32, has been shying away from the limelight for several years now, quitting of household fact show Keeping Up with The Kardashians and living away from the spotlight.

And now, it’s stated that his costs are spiraling so far unmanageable that he needs to look to his billionaire sis Kylie, 22, for some much-needed cash.

A source informed RadarOnline: “He’s taken a lot off his mama and Khloe throughout the years, so it’s been agreed far and wide that it’s Kylie’s turn to aid Rob out.”

The entire renowned household is stated to be reunited in assisting Rob monetarily, but that it’s not just out of the benefits of their hearts.

The insider included: “Everybody’s unified in aiding him to obtain complete custody of Dream, so to stick it to Blac Chyna, whom they all hate with interest.”

As it’s been reported already, Rob and Chyna, 31, are locked in a bitter custody fight over their three-year-old daughter Dream.

Court files submitted on January 7 specified that the worried dad had asked a judge for full safekeeping.

Rob likewise accused Chyna – actual name Angela White – of spending ₤ 450 a day on alcohol, or abusing medications and failing to keep their child well-presented.

Yet she reportedly hit back at every little thing he was claiming.

Resources close to her informed TMZ: “Chyna has never done medications before her kids and only beverages on occasion… when her kids are not around.

“She asserts she constantly maintains Dream tidy and makes her method great health… and has greater than 100 good clothing for her at her residence.”

Rob and Chyna got together in January 2016 and announced their shock engagement just three months later.

Their partnership and her pregnancy were captured by themselves truth collection Rob & Chyna.

But they separated just one month after welcoming their child…