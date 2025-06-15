Kristen Bell’s Hilarious Complaints to Adam Scott About ‘Severance’

Kristen Bell recently shared some humorous behind-the-scenes moments from her admiration of the hit series “Severance,” revealing that she and her husband, Dax Shepard, have been sending voice memos to Adam Scott to express their thoughts and frustrations about the show. In a candid interview, Bell offered insights into their playful banter regarding the series, which has captivated audiences with its enigmatic storytelling and cliffhanger endings. Here’s a closer look at how these voice memos provide a glimpse into the unique dynamics between the actors.

The Power of Voice Memos

During her Actors on Actors interview with Scott, Bell disclosed their unconventional method of communication. “The endings to every episode of ‘Severance’ are so biologically frustrating that I don’t know how you guys expect anyone to sleep after an episode with that level of a cliffhanger,” she said. This sentiment perfectly captures the obsessive nature of fans who feel compelled to dissect every twist and turn. Bell and Shepard take their complaints a step further by leaving long, detailed voice memos for Scott, saying, “So what Dax and I tend to do is … we leave you a nice, long, detailed, unedited voice memo. And you got a lot of those.”

A Double-Edged Compliment

Adam Scott echoed the mixed feelings stirred by the memos, noting, “I saved every one of the messages,” describing them as both “deeply flattering” and “deeply insulting.” One memo humorously questioned the show’s production pace: “Hey, just curious, are you guys shooting this one minute per week? Why is it taking so fucking long?” This playful jab only heightened the anticipation surrounding the show. Scott teasingly responded, “Just because you guys left that message, it’s now going to take seven years for the next season.”

Humor Amidst the Hype

One standout moment from the memos came when Shepard delivered a dramatic update with some theatrics. “Hey, Adam. Kristen just fell out of a two-story window. I bet you’d like to know how she’s doing. I’ll tell you next week!” This blend of humor and urgency reflects the couple’s genuine engagement with the series and their camaraderie with Scott, further solidifying their status as passionate “Severance” aficionados.

Waiting for More

Bell, Shepard, and the rest of the “Severance” fanbase, as Scott noted in a previous interview with The Los Angeles Times, are not alone in their obsession. Scott revealed, “I was a huge ‘Lost’ fan and huge ‘Twilight Zone’ person, so I totally get it.” While he may not dive deep into fan theories, he appreciates the creativity showcased by fans on platforms like Instagram. Despite the excitement surrounding the show, fans will have to be patient; while Season 3 has been confirmed by executive producer Ben Stiller and Apple TV+, a release date is yet to be unveiled.

To catch the full conversation between Kristen Bell and Adam Scott, check out the Actors on Actors episode linked below.