Kris Jenner Debuts Stunning New Blonde Locks

Kris Jenner has a new look and fans are absolutely raving about it. The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has traded in her iconic black hair for a striking bleach-blond bob just in time for fall. On October 8, hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Ash K Holm took to Instagram to showcase the dramatic transformation, capturing Jenner as she undergoes the change and ultimately reveals her fabulous new blond hair. Set against the upbeat tune of Sabrina Carpenter’s “When Did You Get Hot,” the video highlights Jenner’s fresh new style, which has quickly become a sensation among her followers.

A Daring Transformation

In the Instagram video, Kris Jenner is seen in a relaxed state, donning casual attire with her hair wrapped in a towel while Appleton prepares the dye. The transformation unfolds as Jenner playfully reveals her new blond bob, charming her audience with playful elegance. For the big reveal, she is dressed in a chic black top paired with a leather blazer and adorned with a gold necklace featuring an emerald centerpiece, perfectly complementing her fresh new look.

Social Media Buzz

Fans wasted no time expressing their excitement for Jenner’s transformation, flooding the comment section with a flurry of fire, heart-eye, and clapping emojis. Comments ranged from, “An icon! Both of y’all,” to “So iconic,” showcasing the wave of enthusiasm for her bold new look. K Holm, who played a role in the makeover, enthusiastically chimed in, saying, “Uhhh she looks incredible 😍 we did that!!!” It’s clear that Kris Jenner’s new blond hair has captured the hearts of many.

From Brunette to Blond

Traditionally known for her sleek black pixie cut, the 69-year-old mother of six has recently sported hair at chin length. Just days prior to this transformation, Jenner was seen with her brown locks while celebrating the launch of her daughter Kim Kardashian’s latest Skims and Nike collection. While the Kardashian sisters are often noted for their frequent hair changes, Kris has historically stayed true to her dark tresses.

Kim Kardashian’s Inspiration

Interestingly, Kris Jenner’s transformation seems to have inspired her daughter Kim as well. During Paris Fashion Week, Kardashian stunned fans by debuting a pixie cut, echoing her mom’s signature style. The similarities did not go unnoticed, with several comments on Kim’s post referencing Kris, including “OMG Kris Jenner?!” and “Kris vibes.” In a humorous nod to the resemblance, Jenner shared a GIF of herself donning sunglasses in response to the buzz surrounding her daughter’s new look.

Kris Jenner’s bold step into the world of blond hair has sparked excitement not only among her dedicated followers but also within her family, showcasing the dynamic nature of the Kardashian-Jenner style legacy. Whether it’s blond hair or a chic outfit, Kris remains a defining force in the fashion landscape, proving that change can be both exhilarating and inspiring.