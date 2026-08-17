KPop Demon Hunters Earns Esteemed Criterion Release—Preorder Now

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Criterion has officially announced its upcoming November releases, highlighting a highly anticipated 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD edition of KPop Demon Hunters. While preorders for this title initially surfaced online earlier this year, the release date has now been confirmed for November 3, complete with a new cover art illustrated by Ami Thompson.

About KPop Demon Hunters

Hailing as Netflix’s most-watched original title to date, KPop Demon Hunters experienced only a limited theatrical release despite its colossal streaming success. Its inclusion in the Criterion collection is somewhat unexpected, considering the brand’s focus on indie and arthouse cinema, rather than mainstream hits. The Blu-ray, 4K, and DVD editions are currently discounted on the Criterion site ahead of the November release.

Additional Releases and Features

Criterion’s November lineup also includes a selection of iconic films such as David Lynch’s Wild at Heart, Hal Ashby’s beloved Harold and Maude, and Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette. Moreover, previously announced titles comprise Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent, and a comprehensive box set of Stanley Kubrick’s complete filmography.

Technical Details and Extras

The Criterion edition of KPop Demon Hunters features a new 4K digital master paired with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack, ensuring an immersive viewing experience. Fans will also appreciate the plethora of bonus features, including a compelling making-of documentary, video essays, lyric videos, and collectible postcards. The 4K edition includes three discs, while both the Blu-ray and DVD versions come with two discs.

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