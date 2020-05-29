Kourtney Kardashian Displays Her Glutes in Workout Video

On the same day that information of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s split broke, Kourtney Kardashian took to social media to share a brand-new exercise video from her quarantine at home.

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping her hot body in shape while quarantined! The 41-year-old teamed up with Addison Rae for a six-minute booty workout for her lifestyle internet site, Poosh, and she shared it with her followers on May 27 – the similar day that her ex-lover, Scott Disick, made headlines for his split from Sofia Richie. For the exercise video clip, Kourtney placed her abdominal muscles on a complete display screen in high-waisted leggings and a sports bra. Her glutes were exercised HARD in the video clip, and her leg muscle mass showed up through her leggings as she worked it out.

In the video, Kourtney looked entirely unbothered by whatever’s happening with her ex. Nevertheless, she’s been hanging out with Scott in the middle of his recent problems. The ex-lovers took a trip to Utah along with their three youngsters (Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Power, 5) over Memorial Day weekend break. Upon their return house, they celebrated Scott’s birthday celebration with various other participants of the Kardashian household on May 26. Scott and Kourtney dated on and off for ten years before they split in 2017, so she’s familiar with seeing him through a few of his most difficult times.

At the end of April, Scott secretly entered a treatment center in Colorado to deal with several of his previous struggles that resurfaced this year. Less than one week after he arrived, however, a photo of Scott at the rehab facility was leaked online, and he immediately left the facility as a result of the privacy invasion…

Although Scott and Sofia have not confirmed records of their separation themselves, the writing has been on the wall for the last few weeks. Sofia has been spending even more time with her friends, and fans could not help yet discover that she didn’t desire Scott a happy birthday on social media previously today. The two were together for almost three years before the split.