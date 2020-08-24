Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Rocks Bikini Poolside with Gal Pal Addison Rae, 19, in Palm Springs

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian continued to bond together with her teenage gal pal Addison Rae whereas they each rocked bikinis poolside in Palm Springs on Sunday.

At 41, the Poosh founder is 22 years older than the top-earning TikTok creator; however, the pair appear to hit it off and enjoy in lots of similar things.

Kardashian – who boasts 146.5M social media followers – captioned an Instagram snap of herself photographing Addison: ‘Picture me, I picture you.’

Kourtney flaunted her surgically-enhanced cleavage in a sparkly teal two-piece, which she paired with square sunglasses and wide-brimmed sunhat.

The Calabasas socialite appears to like any excuse to go away lockdown at her $8.5M six-bedroom mansion contained in the gated neighborhood, Estates on the Oaks.

Kardashian and Rae (born Easterling) appeared to have a ball snacking on watermelon slices and chatting with Public.com staffer Phil Riportella within the massive swimming pool.

Kourtney personally shook up cocktails within the kitchen as she chatted together with her underage influencer pal.

'Watermelon sugar': Kardashian and Rae seemed to have a ball snacking on watermelon slices and chatting with Public.com staffer Phil Riportella (M) in the large swimming pool

Later, Phil’s fiancé Simon Huck filmed a TikTok video of Addison as she crawled in the direction of him within the wading a part of the pool.

The Canadian 36-year-old is the proprietor of PR agency Command Entertainment Group, which doubtless counts Rae as their consumer.

Simon famously used to co-star with Jonathan ‘Food God’ Cheban in E! sequence The Spin Crowd, which was produced by Kourtney’s youthful sister Kim Kardashian West.

The LSU drop-out made her most significant impression of a SI Swimsuit cowl woman or Victoria’s Secret Angel as she writhed within the wading pool in a new two-piece, whereas lip-syncing ABBA’s 1980 tune, Lay All Your Love on Me.

On the prowl! Later, Phil's fiancé Simon Huck (R) filmed a TikTok video of Addison as she crawled towards him in the wading part of the pool

Throwback! Simon famously used to co-star with Jonathan 'Foodgod' Cheban in E! series The Spin Crowd, which was produced by Kourtney's younger sister Kim Kardashian West

App might get banned: The American Eagle global spokesperson brought in an estimated $5M last year, thanks to her 57.1M followers on the Chinese-owned social media platform

The American Eagle world spokesperson introduced in an estimated $5M final 12 months, because of her 57.1M followers on the Chinese-owned social media platform – in response to Forbes.

‘I’ve had such a tremendous time spending time with Kourtney and assembly the household,’ Addison gushed to E! News earlier this month.

‘They’re all merely such loving those who genuinely care about one another. That only repeatedly conjures up me. They all have such a tremendous bond that I all the time valued in my household.

‘So it simply makes me love them much more as individuals, as a result of not everybody will get to see each second. It simply actually reveals you the way real they’re. It’s not all only for the present, and it is how they are sure.’

Addison gushed to E! News earlier this month: 'I've had such an amazing time spending time with Kourtney and meeting the family. They're all just such loving people that genuinely care about each other' (pictured July 31)

'Exchanging stories': Kardashian sarcastically called Rae 'my husband's girlfriend' in a July 31 post joking that she's young enough to be pursued by her 37-year-old babydaddy Scott Disick

Vacationing in Idaho together: The half-Armenian beauty and the Talentless CEO (pictured) still get on well The ex-couple amicably co-parent their three children - son Mason, 10; daughter Penelope, 8; and son Reign, 5

Kardashian is sarcastically known as Rae ‘my husband’s girlfriend’ in a July 31 put up joking that she’s younger enough to be pursued by her 37-year-old Scott Disick.

The half-Armenian beauty and the Talentless CEO nonetheless take to each other and amicably co-parent their three kids – son Mason, 10; daughter Penelope, 8; and son Reign, 5.

Kourtney famously ended her on/off nine-year romance with Scott after he was caught canoodling with stylist Chloé Bartoli in Monte Carlo again in 2015.

Fans can catch extra from the University of Arizona grad within the 19th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premieres September 17 on E!…

Premieres September 17 on E! Fans can catch more from the University of Arizona grad in the 19th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians