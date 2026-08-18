Janelle Brown Introduces New Love After Kody Brown Departure

In a heartfelt revelation following her split from Kody Brown, Janelle Brown, 57, has opened up about her personal journey and love life. While she expresses contentment in her independence, it appears that she’s not entirely shutting the door on future romance.

Janelle’s Thoughts on Future Relationships

During a segment of the Sister Wives: One on One special set to air in 2025, Janelle candidly shared her thoughts on love, stating, “I suspect that someday down the road, if there’s somebody else, then that will be part of it.” As a Taurus with an earthy disposition, she highlighted her appreciation for life’s pleasures, saying, “Everything earthy, food, wine, sex—all of it.” This reflects her multifaceted approach to relationships.

Countering Misconceptions About Her Identity

Despite assumptions to the contrary, Janelle is clear about her feelings. She recollected how people mistakenly interpreted her reluctance to engage in what she called “assembly line kisses” with Kody as an indication of asexuality. “It’s so wild to me that everybody has assumed,” she remarked, emphasizing that she is far from asexual.

Acknowledging Her Desire for Connection

In an honest moment, Janelle shared the struggles of being single, revealing, “The hormones are hell when you’re single. I’m a very sexual being.” This declaration speaks to her openness about her desires and highlights her readiness to embrace the possibility of future love.