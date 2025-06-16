Kody and Robyn Brown Abandon Polygamy Permanently

In recent discussions surrounding the well-known reality TV series “Sister Wives,” Kody Brown and Robyn Brown have made waves with the revelation that they have no plans to return to polygamy. This decision marks a significant shift in the dynamic that audiences have come to know over the years. As the changes unfold, questions about financial transparency and priorities within the family have surfaced, providing a new layer of intrigue and insight into their lives.

### Financial Concerns and Transparency

Janelle Brown, one of Kody Brown’s former wives, has raised concerns regarding how Kody managed the family’s finances. She expressed frustration over the unresolved debts, especially related to the family’s property at Coyote Pass. Janelle pointed out Kody’s purchasing decisions, remarking, “I see all the art on their walls,” referring to the aesthetic investments in Kody and Robyn’s home. She noted, “I see all these things. And that’s fine, I have money and I’ve spent it on things, too.”

Kody Brown, on his part, explained that much of his spending was geared towards practical needs such as buying cars—”Basically had a fleet”—and securing insurance for their children. However, Janelle expressed skepticism about the overall financial priorities, reflecting a disconnect in financial approaches within the family.

### Janelle’s Observations and Frustrations

Janelle admitted that she wasn’t fully aware of how Kody and Robyn allocated their finances. She often found herself surprised by the finished state of Robyn’s backyard and other home improvements. “I used to always be surprised at how nice her backyard was. It was completely finished. And there was always, like, stuff at her house. And I was like, ‘Wow. Huh.'” Over time, Janelle felt her needs were not being prioritized, which caused tension among her adult children.

“He doesn’t prioritize what I need or what I want,” she stated, highlighting the growing dissatisfaction that contributed to the familial strain. This issue became increasingly apparent, influencing her relationship with Kody profoundly.

### Robyn Brown’s Perspective

In response to the financial criticisms, Robyn Brown has offered her perspective, suggesting that her careful budgeting practices stemmed from past financial hardships. “I used to be not so great with money,” she admitted during the September 22 episode, sharing insights from her previous marriage’s dissolution. Robyn elaborated, “When I was young, I had hard knocks, and then I learned during my divorce really how to budget myself very, very well.” She suggested that differing financial priorities among the sister wives might have contributed to misunderstandings. “You just must have had a different priority of where your money was going to go than I did, that’s all,” she noted.

The evolving dynamics of the Brown family continue to captivate audiences, with financial strategies and personal priorities playing pivotal roles in their unfolding narrative. The decision of Kody and Robyn Brown not to return to polygamy adds another chapter to their multifaceted story, inviting viewers to engage with the continued journey of the famed family.