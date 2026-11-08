Knicks Rally Behind Taylor Swift Amid Tyler Kolek’s Remarks

The New York Knicks recently found themselves at the center of a celebrity controversy when their point guard Tyler Kolek labeled Taylor Swift as the “fakest celebrity fan” at NBA games. This sparked a rapid response from the Knicks organization, reiterating their support for the beloved singer known for her hit “Love Story.”

Knicks Stand by Taylor Swift

In defense of Swift, a spokesperson for the Knicks reached out to E! News on November 6 to clarify the singer’s long-standing affiliation with the team. “Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden,” the spokesperson stated. “We are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization.”

Kolek’s Comments Stir Up Reaction

Tyler Kolek, along with fellow point guard Miles James “Deuce” McBride, made headlines during an interview with the NBA 2K League. When asked about the “fakest celebrity fan” they had witnessed at courtside, Kolek referred to what he perceives as performative behavior among some spectators at Knicks games. “At the Knicks games,” he remarked, “it’s very performative, like they just want to be seen at the game; they’re not necessarily fans.”

Swift’s Connection to the Knicks

Despite the criticism from Kolek, Taylor Swift’s longstanding relationship with the Knicks suggests a deeper loyalty than just a fleeting interest. Her history with Madison Square Garden, a venue synonymous with major live performances and events, highlights the connection she has cultivated with both the location and the team.