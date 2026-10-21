Catch the Knicks vs. 76ers Game Live Today!

The excitement in New York City is palpable as the Knicks prepare to raise a banner in honor of their first NBA Championship in over 50 years. This significant event will kick off a highly anticipated season as they face off against the revamped Philadelphia 76ers, making for a marquee matchup that cannot be missed.

The Banner-Raising Ceremony

Before the game’s 7 p.m. ET tip-off at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks will hold a ceremonial banner-raising to mark their remarkable achievement. Fans can tune in at 6:30 p.m. ET to witness this emotional moment that celebrates the team’s triumph after decades of waiting.

Opening Night Matchup

The opening night features the New York Knicks, now under the leadership of star player Jalen Brunson, taking on the Philadelphia 76ers, which have made headlines with the addition of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown during the offseason. This matchup will showcase Brunson, often hailed as the “King of New York,” competing against the legendary King James as he dons a Sixers jersey for the first time in a regular season game.

Where to Watch

Fans eager to catch the game can watch it nationally on NBC or stream it on Peacock. Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free trial, but viewers can access the game through streaming services like DirecTV or Fubo, both of which provide free trials for new subscribers.

Ticket Prices and Availability

Tickets for this regular-season opener have reached staggering prices, with some 200-level seats selling for an astonishing $3,000 on Ticketmaster. Such prices reflect the enthusiasm surrounding the Knicks’ championship win and the stakes of their highly anticipated season opener.

Additional Matchups on Opening Night

In addition to the Knicks vs. Sixers game, the opening night also features a triple-header, including the Detroit Pistons hosting the Boston Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Fans have plenty of basketball action to look forward to on this exciting Tuesday night.

How to Access Streaming Services

For those yet to decide on a streaming option, DirecTV’s Entertainment package includes NBC alongside other channels required to watch NBA games nationwide. The package comes with a free trial, making it a convenient choice for viewers. Similarly, Fubo offers various subscription plans with a free trial, giving fans access to essential channels like NBC, ESPN, and ABC.