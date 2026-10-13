Kimmel Claps Back at Trump's 'Loser' Label Over Rally Joke

This week, former President Donald Trump made headlines not only for missing out on the Nobel Peace Prize again but also for his sharp criticisms of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. During a recent rally, Trump labeled Kimmel a “loser” after the comedian poked fun at the attendance numbers at one of Trump’s events.

Trump Calls Kimmel a ‘Loser’

“This loser, Jimmy Kimmel,” Trump declared to the crowd, emphasizing that his rallies are well-attended. “I had just left Texas or somewhere. The place is packed. And maybe it was Ohio. The place is packed.” He vehemently rejected Kimmel’s assertions about the sparse attendance, claiming that thousands were unable to enter due to overcrowding.

Kimmel’s Response

Kimmel quickly fired back, questioning Trump’s priorities. “Do I really sound like that?” he asked his audience, incredulous that criticism of his rally’s empty seats would upset Trump more than the serious issues he often highlights. “Let’s do it again: There were many empty seats at the rally. So many empty seats. There were even empty seats at the rally where he complained about me saying he had empty seats at the rally,” Kimmel quipped.

He further critiqued Trump’s claim that supporters move down to the front of the arena, suggesting that such behavior doesn’t happen at other events. “Isn’t it interesting that that never happens at a Lakers game? People just moving up to the front. But it does at an event controlled by the United States Secret Service.” Kimmel maintained his stance on sparse attendance and emphasized he hadn’t even shared images of the empty seats.

Kimmel Cuts to Visual Evidence

In a humorous twist, Kimmel displayed a photo of a half-empty rally in Alabama, joking that it resembled “Trump’s cognitive function, not at full capacity.”

Ongoing Exchanges Between Trump and Kimmel

The rivalry between Trump and Kimmel has been ongoing for years. During the 2024 Oscars, Kimmel even read one of Trump’s posts from Truth Social, remarking, “Thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still up — isn’t it past your jail time?” In response, Trump dismissed Kimmel as a “dope” and “one of the dumbest human beings ever.”

Reflecting on their dynamic, Kimmel once told Rolling Stone that he enjoys challenging Trump’s controversial behavior. “I think most comedians have a strong sense of justice, and he violates that so frequently,” Kimmel noted. “I know we should be hardened to it by now, but I’m not. It is shocking to me; it seems like a comic-book villain.” He expressed a desire to inform the public about important issues, ultimately finding humor in the absurdity of the situation.