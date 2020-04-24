Home Celebrity News Kim Kardashian’s Prom Pictures from 1996
Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian’s Prom Pictures from 1996

by Jennifer
written by Jennifer
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West shared a throwback picture of herself at prom, and the 90s-esque image became instantly iconic. The shared image showcased Kardashian West posing alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, while rocking super smokey eye makeup, an updo hairstyle, and ultra-thin, arched eyebrows. Kardashian has been organizing her old photos, showing off some priceless throwbacks via her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Throwback to @krisjenner seeing @kimkardashian off to prom 🤍 Shop the new #KKWxKRIS fragrance now only at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM

A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on

If you aren’t following Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Fragrance Instagram with bated breath, they recently shared Kim’s circa 1996 prom pic, and I am truly speechless. Between the massive up-do and the skinny brows, Kim looks like a completely different person—and don’t even get me started on Kris Jenner who is aging in reverse.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim has been posting a ton of throwbacks lately (apparently she’s been organizing her pics in quarantine), including this gem with her siblings.

This incredible 7th-grade yearbook pic where she looks like a casual supermodel (please note, my 7th-grade yearbook pic does not… look like… this):

This somewhat terrifying photo of everyone wearing matching leopard print (hi @ Kourtney’s bangs):

View this post on Instagram

Happy National Siblings Day

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

This picture of Kim wearing turquoise eyeliner and rocking side-swept fringe in college:

And also this lovely picture with her dad:

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday dad! Miss you beyond understanding. Wish you were here to see it all! ✨

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

I want to say Kim going through all her old pics has inspired me to take a trip down memory lane into my digital camera archives, but I am truly terrified of what I might find. Just not sure I’m emotionally prepared to see myself in oversized dolphin t-shirts and leggings right now, you know?…

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Ellen DeGeneres’ Net Worth 2020

Kourtney Kardashian Came back to ‘KUWTK’ After the...

Beyoncé Donates $6 Million for Coronavirus Relief

Taylor Swift Cancels Lover Fest Tour

Larsa Pippen is the Bikini Queen of Instagram

Kylie Jenner Wears No Makeup and Tie-Dye Sweats...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More