Kim Kardashian Compares herself to Barbie in the Middle of ‘Plans to Divorce Kanye West’

Kim Kardashian compares herself to Barbie as she designed a head to toe Balmain attire in her most recent social media blog post.

The 39-year-old fact celebrity looked thrilling as she flaunted her contours in the deluxe attire.

Her in vogue declaration comes in the middle of records that the mum of 4 could be ‘intending to separation Kanye West’ adhering to an unstable couple of months.

Requiring To Instagram on Monday night, Kim placed on a searing display screen as she designed the attire for her 189 million fans.

In the collection of photos, the brunette bombshell used a set of skintight shorts and a marched lengthy-sleeved plant top with cushioned shoulders and handwear covers.

The costly set additionally featured a coordinating developer face mask and big clutch bag covered in the legendary Balmain print.

Kim included an easy subtitle along with her photoshoot, composing: “Balmain Barbie.”

Her siblings were additionally fast to match the KUWTK celebrity on the current images.

“Come on, Barbie, let’s go party,” wrote Kourtney.

“Hey, Peggy baby!!!” included her sis Khloe.

Kim additionally shared numerous video clips on her Instagram stories, where she swooned over the brand-new collection that had been sent out to her by the brand name’s innovative supervisor Olivier Rousteing.

She stated: “Alright people, I am so ecstatic that Olivier sent me his brand-new collection.

“This is classic ‘B.’ So if you do not understand, this is an old Pierre Balmain pattern that they did years back. So, I am so honored he sent me the complete collection.”

Kim’s most recent messages come soon after it was reported that celebrity has a ‘divorce from husband Kanye all planned.’

An expert lately informed Web page 6 that: “Kim has the entire separation planned, yet she’s waiting on him to make it through his most recent episode.”

Kim, that lately opened concerning having some deprived sleep evenings, has dealt with a hard couple of months and her other half…

Kanye lately introduced a questionable governmental quote and has experienced numerous Twitter crises, throughout which he also charged Kim and her mum Kris of being “white supremacists.”