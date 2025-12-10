Kieran Culkin and Josh Hartnett Join Exciting Channel 4 Project

Channel 4’s popular show Gogglebox, beloved for its unique take on television commentary, is about to welcome a stellar lineup of Hollywood talent. Kieran Culkin, Josh Hartnett, and Tamsin Egerton are set to grace the couches for a special episode titled “Gogglebox for Stand Up to Cancer Goes Hollywood!” This exciting collaboration brings some of the most recognizable faces onto the screen, showcasing a mix of British humor and Hollywood flair. The inclusion of these high-profile stars marks a significant moment in the 12-year history of the show.

A Star-Studded Couch Experience

This year’s Gogglebox brings a thrilling Hollywood twist, featuring Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton alongside Hartnett and Egerton. Viewers can look forward to these celebrities sharing their perspectives on the week’s most entertaining British television. The show’s format, which pairs couples, siblings, and friends to react to popular TV, promises to deliver laughter and relatable moments.

The Hollywood Connection

With Culkin, an Oscar-winner, and Hartnett, known for his role in Black Hawk Down, stepping into the spotlight alongside Egerton from St Trinian’s, this edition of Gogglebox seems poised to be particularly memorable. Culkin’s participation follows his viral discussion about Gogglebox from the Leave A Message with Ally & G podcast, which he co-hosted with Jesse Eisenberg, adding an extra layer of anticipation to his appearance.

Excitement Among the Stars

Josh Hartnett expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Tamsin introduced me to Gogglebox many years ago and I’ve been a fan ever since. Having the chance to sit with her, share a few laughs and inevitably say something that embarrasses us both, all while helping raise awareness for the worthiest of charities, is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season. I’m incredibly excited to be a part of it, and to support Stand Up to Cancer.” His words reflect the shared spirit of fun and charity that embodies this special episode.

The Show’s Legacy

Gogglebox has garnered immense popularity in the UK, even inspiring a U.S. adaptation, The People’s Couch, which aired for four seasons on Bravo. Produced by Studio Lambert, the show continues to capture the hearts of viewers, making it a staple in British entertainment. Viewers won’t want to miss this dynamic intersection of Hollywood and British TV, which is set to air in just two days on Channel 4.