Khloe Kardashian Starts Twitter Drama with Kourtney Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian hit Twitter and also implicated Kourtney Kardashian of destroying her and even Kylie Jenner’s evening at the Oscars. Kourtney has been feuding with her family members many thanks to her choice to leave Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Wondering what Season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is mosting likely to have to do with? Judging from what’s been taking place IRL over a previous couple of months, dramatization, even more dramatization, and also a lot more dramatization—mainly to do with Kourtney Kardashian.

And while the Kardashian fam was later seen going to some article-Oscars events having what seemed a great time, Khloé simply struck Twitter with a puzzling tweet charging Kourtney of destroying their evening, claiming “Ugh why did @KylieJenner and I allowed @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night? Ugh.”

Ugh why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night ? Ugh — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 11, 2020

It’s truthfully very vague whether Khloé is major or kidding; however she complied with the tweetup with an additional one claiming “Oh @kourtneykardash !!!!!!”

Someone describe! I imply, Kourtney, Khloé, and also Kylie appeared to have a good time the various other evenings, and even appearance, Kourtney also consumed gluten!

But there’s most definitely been stress in the family members many thanks to Kourt subtle giving up Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In mid-October, she informed Entertainment Tonight, “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there. But I’m not saying goodbye. But I think you’ll have to see more of it in the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”