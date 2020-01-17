Ketogenic diet: what can you eat and menu examples

The Ketogenic diet is probably one of the few diets which won’t promise you miracles. This regime helps you lose the extra kilos that bother you. But this doesn’t happen very fast. That is why we recommend this program. We also guarantee that once you finish this diet, you won’t gain weight again.

We will give you all the information you need on the Ketogenic diet and once you know everything, you can decide if you want to follow this program or not. We assure you that you will find the Ketogenic diet very useful and with many benefits on your health.

What is a Ketogenic diet?

This program is based on two important, yet simple, phases:

1. Losing the weight;

2. Maintaining the new weight for the rest of your life.

How can you achieve these goals?

Simple. You have to follow some easy rules and you have to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. Physical exercises are very important during this diet, so think about getting a subscription to a gym.

What can you eat during a Ketogenic diet?

The Ketogenic diet is a high-fat diet. That is why you have to include in your menus the following foods:

– Nuts, coconuts, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, almonds

– Avocados

– Vegetable oils: flax, corn, olives, grape seeds, butter

– Proteins: beef meat, sheep, fish

– Cheese

– Vegetables like: lettuce, spinach, broccoli, cabbage, unions, green beans, tomatoes, cucumbers

Your diet has to contains many proteins and healthy fats but you have to limit your carb and fiber intake.

What can’t you eat during the Ketogenic diet?

If your goal is to lose weight, you have to avoid eating bread, pasta, and any foods made of cereals.

Also, you have to stop eating potatoes, fruits, sugar, honey, milk, alcohol and carbonated drinks.

If you follow these principles, you will see results after the first month.

There are some other rules you have to follow to obtain and maintain the perfect weight. Here are some other important facts you need to keep in mind:

1. If you want to lose weight with the Ketogenic diet, you have to eat at least 4 meals/day.

2. The first phase of the Ketogenic diet depends on how much weight you want to lose. During this phase you have to consume 500 calories less than in the second phase of the Ketogenic diet. For example, if during the second phase (life long term) you eat 2.000 calories, during the first phase (when you lose the weight), you have to eat 1.500 calories.

3. If you decide to follow the Ketogenic diet, you will lose about 1 or 2 kilos/ week. It all depends on your body and metabolism.

Menu examples for the Ketogenic diet

Chose between these ideas:

Breakfast

1. Boiled eggs with a handful of nuts, some cheese;

2. Sandwich with cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes and peanuts;

3. 2 slices of bread with butter, cheese, cucumbers and some slices of radishes.

Lunch and dinner

You have multiple options:

1. Chicken breast with peas or green beans;

2. Fried chicken liver with garlic and baked vegetables;

3. Pork meat fried in butter with veggies.

You can opt for other menus, but remember that your meals have to include good proteins, few carbs and enough goods fats…

After finding out so much about the Ketogenic diet, will you decide to follow it?