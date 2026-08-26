Kesha's Heartfelt Tribute: Covering Dolly Parton's 'Old Flames'

Kesha paid heartfelt tribute to the legendary Dolly Parton during her recent concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Pittsburgh, delivering a touching cover of Parton’s 1980 hit, “Old Flames (Can’t Hold a Candle to You.)”

A Personal Connection to the Song

During her performance, Kesha shared a personal story connecting her to the song, originally recorded by Joe Sun in 1978 and subsequently popularized by Parton. She revealed that her mother, Pebe Sebert, was one of the song’s co-writers. “I just want to say thank you for bringing me so much joy today,” Kesha told the audience, referencing Parton’s recent passing. “We literally lost an angel. But through her art and through her kindness and through her love, she will live forever.” Kesha went on to explain how the song had a profound impact on her family’s life: “That song bought us a house, like a roof. That song put me through school.”

A Special Collaboration

Parton recorded a duet of “Old Flames (Can’t Hold a Candle to You)” with Kesha for her 2017 album, Rainbow. This album was created during a tumultuous period for Kesha, marked by a public legal battle with her former music producer, Dr. Luke. Reflecting on their collaboration, Kesha said, “For those of you who don’t know, I was making that album in the middle of a very scary litigation, and I was in the #MeToo movement. Having such a legendary woman do this song with me and stand beside me made me really feel like God was on my side.” She expressed her desire to honor Parton’s legacy during her cover performance.

Parton’s Lasting Influence

Kesha has frequently spoken about the significant influence Dolly Parton has had on her life and career. In 2022, she described Parton as a “guiding light,” saying, “Dolly didn’t seem like a real human to me. It was almost like when you talk about unicorns.” Kesha added that collaborating with Parton was a turning point for her, stating, “Once she said she would collaborate with me, I made a rule to not do any music that Dolly Parton wouldn’t fuck with.”

Parton’s Affection for the Song

In past remarks, Parton expressed her affection for “Old Flames (Can’t Hold a Candle to You),” calling it “one of my favorite songs that I ever did.” When Kesha approached her about the collaboration, Parton recalled asking, “Why did you choose to do that song? That’s an unusual choice for you.” Kesha responded, “Well, because my mother wrote it.”